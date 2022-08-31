Simu Liu on “subversive” Barbie movie: “How the hell did they get Mattel to agree?”

Simu Liu gave a little sneak peek of the upcoming movie Barbieand said he thinks it will “shock a lot of people.”

The 33-year-old Marvel actor stars in director Greta Gerwig’s romantic comedy based on the famous doll, opposite Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend.

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” Liu said in a recent episode of the podcast. wtf by Marc Marón. “I think it will surprise a lot of people because I think a lot of people get skeptical when they see Mattel or they see Barbie.”

Mattel is the toy company that makes the fashion doll, which was originally released in 1959.

“My first thought after reading the script was how the hell did they get Mattel to agree to this, because this is not the kind of movie corporate bosses approve of,” he continued.

“This is the kind of movie that I love, no holds barred. It’s smart, subversive and transcendent, and it makes fun of itself.”

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros.)

Although the details of the film’s plot live action of Gerwig have been kept under wraps, news reports have indicated that various actors will play different versions of Barbie and Ken.

Other confirmed cast members include Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Scott Evans, and Hari Nef.

“How did they understand it enough to give it the green light?” Liu added. “I think that’s supportive not only for Greta, but also for Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who produced her.”

the premiere of Barbie in theaters is scheduled for July 21, 2023.