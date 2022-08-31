Selena Gomez appears with a different face | Video

Selena Gomez shared a video in which you can see completely changed face and has generated many comments for the new way it looks.

Through her TikTok account, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress shared a video in which she appears singing a fragment of the new song which he sings with Rema, titled ‘Calm Down’.

As he does so, he finds himself inside a vehicle, with the radio on, slowly touching his hair as he he stares at the camera with a serious facial expression.

However, far from attracting attention with his new music, users of the platform assure that the way in which his face has changedhas been very big, because it looks very different.

And although you might think that it is a filter, because in the video the label appears that it is about thisthe filter only serves to change the tonality in which the environment and the person are seenwithout modifying its features in such a significant way.

And it is that her cheeks look much thinner and longer than they were before, which makes her face have a different shape, because although her face is naturally round, he is now seen in the shape of an inverted triangle.

In the lips it also seems to have been injected, However, this is not new, since it has been doing it for some years, and it was approximately in 2017 that it reappeared in this way.

Another thing that is new in her is her look, although it could only be the way she wears her makeup, because it appears using a fairly long eyelinerwhich makes her gaze look more mysterious.

Although the ‘Love You Like a Love Song’ singer looks stunning as most of the things she wears look great on her and she’s proven it for many years, she seems a bit I miss seeing her so changed.

“I didn’t recognize her”, “what is that?”, “she is unrecognizable”, “who is she, does she look like Selena?”, “she looks very pretty, but she is not the Selena we knew”; “I had to repeat the video to realize that she is actually Selena”; These are some comments left by users of the platform.

The beauty de Gomez has been for many years one of the most natural Well, she has always expressed how important self-esteem is, just as she and her fans are, but with this it seems that she has forgotten what she mentions so much.