Pope Francis will meet with celebrities at the Vitae Summit 2022 – El Sol de Córdoba

Pope Francis is scheduled to attend the Vitae Summit 2022, a meeting that will be held this Wednesday and Thursday at the Vatican and in which personalities from film and music will participate, such as the American actor Denzel Washington, the Colombian singer and producer J Balvin , Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui and many others, the organization reported on Tuesday.

This initiative foresees, they explained, a dialogue to see how “the arts, media and entertainment can be used to promote unity, hope and the encounter between people at a global level.”

Among the guests at this seminar have also been announced the American actress Patricia Heaton, the singer Andrea Bocelli, the British actor David Oyelowo, the singer Alessi Cara and other artists from the film, television and music industries.

A unique meeting of leading figures in the industry and global artists with Pope Francis to find solutions and transformative tools together to unite the world through art. Vatican

31.08 – 01.09 pic.twitter.com/QBypWJmPDt — Vitae (@followVITAE) August 18, 2022

This first Vitae Summit will include the participation of Pope Francis, who will at some point attend this event held at the headquarters of the Academy of Sciences in the Vatican to greet the artists and speak with them, although the Vatican has not yet has made it official.

“We feel optimistic and excited about the great response from the different artists and referents for this first Vitae Summit 2022. Very grateful for the support and participation of Pope Francis. We now have the great challenge of starting a conversation together on how to put hope, unity and the common good back in fashion through the arts in order to positively impact the hearts and spirits of people”, commented Luis Quinelli, president and founder of Vitae Global.

Vitae Global is an international non-profit organization made up of various artists, executives and world leaders “whose mission is to transmit universal values ​​that positively impact the hearts and spirits of people through the arts, mass media and entertainment” , they explain.

They add that “in recent years, thanks to the support of various world-famous organizations and artists as well as global leaders such as Francisco and Queen Sofía of Spain, Vitae has launched different lines of cultural projects and initiatives that have positively impacted tens of millions of people around the world, generating multiple points of rapprochement between them”.

The event will consist of a work meeting between artists to agree on policies and roadmaps for “the development of global initiatives in favor of a world where good is promoted for all”, but they will also be able to visit San Pedro and the Sistine Chapel.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Last November, Quinelli had a private meeting with Pope Francis in which he presented the pontiff with the foundation’s work and the proposal that the Vatican host the first Cumbre de Vitae.