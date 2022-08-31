Penniless? Chris Rock’s most expensive car was a gift from Adam Sandler

Chris Rock and Adam Sandler have shared a recording set on more than one occasion, hence the friendship between the two has strengthened over the years to the point that Sandler gave the comedian a millionaire car. Keep reading and find out what it is.

Chris Rock has returned to the headlines after the Academy’s invitation to host the awards gala was declined Oscar of the next year. The actor claimed that he had enough with the gala last March in which he was also slapped by Will Smith in front of millions of viewers and hundreds of attendees at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

After that painful incident that happened months ago, Rock’s career seems to have skyrocketed. The comedian broke box office records on his Stand-Up tour throughout the United States and also confessed that he would only talk about ‘slap-gate‘ if some brave man deposited 3 million dollars in his bank account.

Today, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Wenfrey They are the only two interested. But despite all this noise that has been made around him, many fans were concerned after Rock himself confessed that the most valuable car in his garage was a gift from his friend and colleague. Adam Sandler.

The 57-year-old comedian went through the microphones of the Howard Stern Show and spoke of the Maserati of 200 thousand dollars that one of his best friends gave him and with whom he has shared a recording set on more than one occasion. It is a model GranCabrio black color of which only had to take care of its maintenance.

The Maserati GranCabrio stands out for its 4.7-liter V8 engine and its two versions: Coupé and Convertible. From the Italian manufacturer they made this car known in 2007 and today they continue to be manufactured due to their resounding success among lovers of good taste… but none like those of Chris Rock, who does know how to choose his friends well.