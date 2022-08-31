Nicki Minaj’s 11 wildest VMA looks

Ads

Since Nicki Minaj debuted at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010, one thing is certain: there is simply no one who does it like her. Rarely one for subtlety, the rap star’s style is anything but underestimated. It’s all about strong colors, even stronger prints and eye-catching embellishments. At the 2022 VMAs, she wore two different fuchsia outfits: a floor-dusting dress and also a mini skirt.

Minaj, who this year co-hosted and performed in a hodgepodge of hits, has been serving up the Barbiecore aesthetic for years – see her 2017 VMAs fit – long before Valentino’s Fall ’22 collection and images of the upcoming Greta Gerwig Barbie leaked film. The 39-year-old constantly rocked the color and even referred to herself by the doll’s name.

Even when she chooses a more subdued palette, like black or navy blue, you can always count on her look being strategically cut and / or covered in sequins or glitter.

Below, remember Minaj’s best VMA outfits over the years, from red carpet rhinestones to stage arbitrage.

Complete Barbie, 2022 Arturo Holmes / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images When Minaj took to the stage to receive the award for best hip-hop artist at the 2022 awards, she fully donned Barbie in a dramatic hot pink satin Dolce & Gabbana gown, featuring an embellished bodice and accessorized with hair, nails, shoes. and matching accessories. lots of bling, of course.

Sweet in watermelon pink, 2022 Arturo Holmes / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images That same evening, she dazzled with another pink look during her Vanguard Award acceptance speech. She paired a holographic cut out top with diamonds with a pink gradient flounced mini skirt, adorned with pearls. She completed the ensemble with a candy pink latex bow and black combat boots with pink laces.

A transparent bath dress, 2018 Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images She chose a neutral-toned dress with a sheer tulle skirt for the 2018 VMAs. The Off-White creation, which she paired with sheer PVC sandals, looked like a kind of hybrid bathing dress. They’re knee-length braids for me, though.

Latex chewing gum, 2017 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Who could ever Did you forget her bubble gum pink latex suit in 2017? An assortment of shiny jewelry and tricolor platform ankle boots featuring a cut-out upper design combined the look.

An Uber-Chic referee, 2017 AFP / AFP / Getty Images contributor Later that night, the rapper performed in a referee-inspired shiny fit, designed with a bold neckline at the front, a pleated micro mini skirt, and thigh-high boots. I love the whistle as an added touch, personally.

Regal in royal blue, 2016 picture alliance / picture alliance / Getty Images In 2016, she opted for a semi-sheer navy blue dress with sensual cut-out details. Please note that she clings to the background as she poses. She, and this dress, are everything.

In search of gold, 2015 Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images Minaj’s gold dress at the 2015 awards was particularly glamorous. The dress covered in metallic sequins was, again, quite transparent, with a plunging neckline and intricate embroidery.

All Things Anaconda, 2014 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images During his Anaconda era (courtesy of his 2014 album, The pink footprint), Minaj walked the MTV red carpet in an animal print silver and gold sequin dress, paired with off-white platform pumps.

A new version of the LBD, 2014 Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images After the show, Minaj posed for photos in this black velvet number, which she paired with sparkly black and white stiletto ankle boots. She is giving “feel me”.

A rhinestone jumpsuit, 2012 Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images At the 2012 VMAs, Minaj wore a black lace bodysuit with a red rhinestone design, which mimicked the look of a corset and ran the full length of her legs. She finished off the look with fishnets, embellished platforms, a yellow highlighter wig, and a BDSM-inspired top hat.

Kaleidoscopic Can-do, 2011 PA Images / PA Images / Getty Images For the 2011 awards, she arrived with this Harajuku-inspired look, complete with a pre-pan face mask and ice cream cone necklace. Unique vibes, you know?