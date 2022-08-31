Nicki Minaj’s 11 wildest VMA looks
Since Nicki Minaj debuted at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010, one thing is certain: there is simply no one who does it like her. Rarely one for subtlety, the rap star’s style is anything but underestimated. It’s all about strong colors, even stronger prints and eye-catching embellishments. At the 2022 VMAs, she wore two different fuchsia outfits: a floor-dusting dress and also a mini skirt.
Minaj, who this year co-hosted and performed in a hodgepodge of hits, has been serving up the Barbiecore aesthetic for years – see her 2017 VMAs fit – long before Valentino’s Fall ’22 collection and images of the upcoming Greta Gerwig Barbie leaked film. The 39-year-old constantly rocked the color and even referred to herself by the doll’s name.
Even when she chooses a more subdued palette, like black or navy blue, you can always count on her look being strategically cut and / or covered in sequins or glitter.
Below, remember Minaj’s best VMA outfits over the years, from red carpet rhinestones to stage arbitrage.
