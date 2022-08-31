Netflix reveals the premiere of the new films by Sebastián Lelio and Alejandro González Iñárritu

Four years after his last feature film (Gloria Bell, 2018), Sebastián Lelio returns to the fray. With Florence Pughmidsummer, Black Widow) as the protagonist, the Chilean director prepares the premiere of the wonder (The Prodigy)his first movie with Netflix.

Set in 1862 in the Midlands, Ireland, the story follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh) and the strange case she must deal with: a girl who hasn’t eaten for months but is miraculously alive and well.

“Could it be that the town houses a saint who ‘survives with manna from heaven’ or are more sinister motives hidden behind the mystery?” asks the official synopsis of the film, adaptation of the homonymous novel by the writer Emma Donoghue (The room).

As revealed by Netflix, its premiere is expected in December on a date to be defined. Before, in September, it will go through the Toronto and San Sebastián festivals.

Bardo, false chronicle of a few truthsby Alejandro González Iñárritu, also made its debut on the platform official: it will arrive in its catalog on December 16, after passing through movie theaters (Chile does not appear on the list).

Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths, by Alejandro González Iñárritu. Photo: Netflix via AP

Some of the most anticipated titles are white noise (Background noise, December 30), an adaptation of the novel by Don DeLillo directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver; The pale blue eye (January 6, 2023), in which Christian Bale plays a detective who leads a criminal case together with a young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), and Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Lady Chatterley’s Lover, December), a new film version of the book by DH Lawrence, with Emma Corrin in the title role and assembly of the Chilean Sebastián Sepúlveda.

Meanwhile, other stars who will premiere movies on the streaming service are Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryDecember 23), Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes 2December 4) and Lindsay Lohan (christmas all at onceNovember 10).