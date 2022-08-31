Netflix: 3 movies that will squeeze your soul and make you cry with their deep plots of heartbreak

Within the catalog of Netflix you can find content focused on all kinds of audiences, for children animated productions, for lovers of stories of Japanese origin endless anime titles, for lovers movies of love and heartbreak, but if you are one of the people that they enjoy giving play movies that make you reflect and leave messages regarding emotional issues, without a doubt the recommendations that we make for you below could meet your expectations, this is because they are heartbreak films.

Heartbreak movies that will make you cry

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

This is “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” or “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, its original title in English, is a 2004 film in which Carrey shares the lead with the also highly appreciated Kate Winslet. The direction was in charge of Michel Gondry, while the story was written by Charlie Kaufmann.

The critics praised the film, which is basically about a couple who ends their love relationship, however, the process of overcoming has led to Joel Barish (Carrey), who contrary to everything that can be imagined, plays the role of a shy man. and introverted, to undergo “treatment” to remove memories of his life with Clementine Kruczynski (Winslet).

story of a marriage

Not all love stories end with happy endings. Is heartbreaking This story shows how two people who seemed for each other, see their relationship crumble due to the differences that arise in their lives.

The film achieved nominations at the previous Oscar ceremony for its director Noa Baumbach and part of its cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern.

This film is directed by Noah Baumbach, while its cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Azhy Robertson, Alan Alda, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Mary Hollis Inboden.

This tape was released in 2012, is based on the homonymous novel published in 1999, which stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller, and is adapted and directed by Stephen Chbosky.

The Perks of Being Invisible follows the story of Charlie, who is a high school freshman, who is introverted and has little ability to make friends, however, his life changes completely with Patrick and his stepsister Sam.

FAL

KEEP READING:

The movie on Netflix that Michael Douglas and Sean Penn recorded in Mexico; earned $109 million at the box office: Trailer