Movies to watch tonight on Netflix United States

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Netflix.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Netflix and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Netflix United States.

1. Time for me

A father finds time for himself for the first time in years while his wife and children are away. He reconnects with a friend for a wild weekend.

two. that’s love

After making a dramatic career decision and discovering a betrayal, Sofia starts from scratch and meets a handsome Spanish chef who could be the missing ingredient in her life.

3. Living Without Brakes: The Troubled World of John McAfee

Documentary that rescues illuminating images and interviews with controversial and technological pioneer John McAfee, tycoon and British-American computer programmer, creator of the famous antivirus software program that bears his last name. The documentary reveals new aspects of his crazy years as a fugitive from justice, accused of tax crimes in the United States.

Four. my two lives

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s life forks into two parallel realities: in one of them, she becomes pregnant and must face the challenges of being a young mother in her native Texas; in the other, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her professional career. Through both experiences in the prime of her twenties, Natalie experiences transforming love, her devastating disillusionment, and rediscovers herself.

5. adult love

A couple seems to be living a perfect life after their son is declared healthy after a prolonged illness.

6. Sings! two

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

7. Sports Secrets: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist

College football player Manti Te’o had a promising future in the pro league until a virtual relationship changed his life and career.

8. Day shift

She has a week to raise the money to pay for her daughter’s dentistry and classes. But making a living as a vampire hunter is getting riskier.

9. Uncharted

A descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake discovers the location of the legendary city of El Dorado. With the help of his mentor Victor Sullivan and the ambitious journalist Elena Fischer, Nathan Drake will work to discover its secrets, while surviving on an island full of pirates, mercenaries and a mysterious enemy, they will embark on an unprecedented search to reach the treasure before than his pursuers. Adaptation of the acclaimed homonymous video game.

10. the unseen agent

CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled death merchant, authorized by the the agency. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. she will need it

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The splendor of Netflix

Due to its series and movies, Netflix has become one of the strongest platforms in the streaming war. (Gonzalo Fuentes)

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand subscribers, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Some causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company expects to lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

The major streaming companies compete to be number one. (Illustration: Anayeli Tapia)

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messages where participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

