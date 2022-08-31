Mexicans Isaac Alarcón and Alfredo Gutiérrez are cut by Cowboys and 49ers, respectively

In both cases, offensive linemen can return to club practice squads once they go through the waivers process, if they are not claimed by another franchise.

The Isaac Alarcon Mexicansguard of the Dallas CowboysY Alfredo Gutierrezoffensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, were cut this Tuesday from the list of 53 players of their teams that will play the 2022 season of the NFL.

Both elements have ample chances to remain in their respective squads.although with the practice team, a situation that could materialize this Wednesday.

Isaac Alarcon lost his option to play his first season with the cowboys last Friday, when he received the opportunity to start the preseason duel in which Dallas he beat the Seattle Seahawks by 27-26.

The 24-year-old played left guard, committing two first-quarter penalties, one for holding an opponent and one offside. In the third quarter he was injured in the right ankle.

The good news for Alarconwho is in his third preseason with the cowboysis that he plays under the designation of “International Player”, who, like his compatriot Alfredo Gutierrezopens up the possibility of staying on the practice squad.

Both Isaac Alarcon with the Cowboys and Alfredo Gutierrez with the Niners could be re-signed to the practice squad starting Wednesday if they clear waivers unclaimed. Getty Images

Despite the cut, the head coach of the cowboys, mike mccarthyhighlighted the growth of Alarcon since his arrival at the team in 2020.

“He’s done a great job, he gets better every day. When you think about how many changes he’s made over the last few years, it’s amazing. I’m so proud of him. isaac“, said McCarty about the guard.

A similar situation lives Alfredo Gutierreza 26-year-old lineman who reached the 49ers in 2021, also through the “International Player Pathway Program”, which allows young talents from around the world to be selected to compete for a position in the NFL.

last february Gutierrez he extended his stay with the Californian squad to compete for a place in the 2022 season; Before the cut, he now only aspires to stay on the practice team.

The lineman, who stood out with the Sheep from Tecnológico de Monterrey in college football Mexicoplayed his first preseason game with the 49ers on August 21 in the 17-7 win over the minnesota vikings.

In that duel, his teammates awarded him the match ball for his good performance, a situation that was not enough for him to pass the cut of 53 players that each team must have to face the campaign that starts on September 8.