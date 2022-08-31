Meet the unpublished favorite dish that Meryl Streep included in the menu of the Oscars

At 73 years old, the iconic actress Meryl Streep has managed to win the respect and admiration of all her fans thanks to the many different projects she has worked on throughout her life, still looking spectacular because of her balanced diet.

Since 1995, the one who has been in charge of the annual Oscars dinner has been Wolfgang Puck, that is, according to what was broadcast on the mashed portal, where it was revealed that Puck is in the kitchen with a team of approximately 300 people, preparing one of the actress’s favorite dishes meryl streep.

The dishes of this legendary chef have become a tradition while everyone else patiently awaits the results of the nominations. Among those that stood out was his chicken pot pie with black truffles, which meryl streep love madly.

It was on the menu of the 2010 Oscars that this main course was added to the list of meals for this well-known chef. But besides being loved by meryl streepis not the only star that has it as his favorite.

This same source said that Puck has to special order 30 pounds from France in late February or early March to ensure they arrive in time for the Oscars.

But not only this food drives her crazy, on different occasions we have also seen her delight in pizza, so one of the phrases she said for the quotetab portal has been wonderful: “I don’t have a favorite director, just like I don’t have a favorite color or I don’t have a favorite food. I like everything”.