‘Me Time’: Kevin Hart Reveals The Craziest Party He’s Ever Been To – CINEMABLEND

If you’ve already seen ‘Time for me’, surely you remembered those parties you’ve been to, but have you ever wondered what parties are like in Hollywood? In an interview with Sensacine México, Kevin Hart shared the best memory of him.

Time for me remains at the top as the most watched movie in the Netflix catalog in Mexico and different parts of the world, leaving behind titles like adult love, The price of the truth, The Mummy Y 365 more days. In an interview with Sensacine Mexico, Kevin Hart, honoring the story of his new movie, he revealed what has been the craziest party he has been to.

In Hollywood anything can happen, especially when it comes to parties and to prove it, the protagonist of DC Super-Pets League, the man from toronto Y Jumanji: The Next LevelcHe confessed that it was his own party where he lost his temper and, from one moment to another, ended up completely drunk while his wife and a security member carried him.



“It was definitely my 40th birthday, but I don’t remember. That birthday was great, but they ended up charging me at like 12:15am when it was supposed to last until 4am.”At the time, his Time for Me co-star Mark Wahlberg asked him, “Did your wife pick you up?”

And as hard as it may be to believe, yes, Kevin Hart lost his composure and his wife, Eniko Parrish, rescued him that night. “My wife together for sure. You can go look for pictures if you don’t believe me. Go google: ‘Kevin Hart dating…'”joked the actor Paternity Y The One and Only Dick Gregory.



And he added: “I was dead, everyone was giving me shots since 9 am; we took about 25. The next day it was destroyed. I didn’t take off my suit for two days, just the shirt, no pants on the couch“.

This is how Kevin Hart remembered his craziest party, but at the same time, the worst hangover left her at 40 years old. The next time you see a scene with Hart acting like a drunk man, well, now you know what his source of inspiration is in real life..