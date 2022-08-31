Leonardo DiCaprio would have ended his relationship with the Argentine model Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio is 23 years older than Camila Morrone (The Grosby Group)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone would have ended their relationship of four years, as reported by the magazine People. The 47-year-old Oscar winner and the 25-year-old Argentine model began dating in January 2018 and met in December 2017.

in december 2017 nail Photos of the actor leaving his home in Los Angeles with Morrone sparked speculation about a romance. Although neither of them spoke about their relationship, the romance became evident thanks to their frequent public walks. They were also seen enjoying a vacation in Colorado and Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday.

Camila is the daughter of actress Lucila Polak, who was Al Pacino’s partner for more than a decade, and DiCaprio was seen at a family dinner with the iconic Hollywood actor.

Morronewho has been working as a model since she was a teenager, He has more than three million followers on Instagram and in a 2015 interview he assured that he had not asked Al Pacino for acting advice..

In June, the Argentine model and actress turned 25, an age at which many speculated that it would mean the end of her romance with the actor.

The actor is known for dating women much younger than him for years. The beginning of their relationship generated a stir in the media, since they have been 23 years.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camilla Morrone enjoy the beach during the holiday season in St-Barth. Photo © 2022 Eliot Press/The Grosby Group

“There are a lot of relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have a huge age difference.”said the actress a few years ago in dialogue with the newspaper Los Angeles Timesreferring to the criticism for his link with the actor.

She also said it was “frustrating” to be known only for her relationship with DiCaprio.

A Reddit user put together a graphic with the love pattern of the Hollywood star. Based on your dating history, DiCaprio has not dated a woman over the age of 25, with his average age being 22.9.

Gisele Bundchen It was one of the great loves of the actor. Six years younger than him, the Brazilian model led to being engaged to DiCaprio. The story began in 2010 and ended five years later, when she was 23. The current wife of athlete Tom Brady revealed some time later that she was going through a very dark stage during her romance with the protagonist of “Titanic”.

then appeared Bar Refaelian Israeli model 11 years younger that DiCaprio. They had an intermittent relationship from 2005 to 2011, marked by comings and goings. The actor’s longest relationship ended… when she was 25. Their love story began when the model and the actor met at a party in Las Vegas for members of U2.

DiCaprio and Morrone (TV Capture)

In the extensive list of famous girlfriends of Leonardo DiCaprio, the actress appears Blake Lively, who today is happily in a relationship with Ryan Reynolds. But in 2011, the actor invited her on a date at disneyland, the favorite site of the actress. She was 23 years old, and he was 41. Their brief romance lasted five months.

A year later, he formalized his relationship with Erin Heatherton. As usual, it was a 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model. A few months later, she began a relationship with the German model Tony Garrn, then 20 years old, with whom he was in a relationship for 2013 and 2014.

in new york in 2015the actor met kelly rohrbach. She was another of the young models with whom she was encouraged to live life as a couple. In a short time, the distance proved to be stronger than the love they had for each other.

Before reaching the present, the famous actor was also in a relationship with Nina Agdal. It was during 2016 that he met another of the Victoria’s Secrets models. They met for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival. But after a few months, it was all over… when she was 25.

Keep reading:

The domestic life of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone spoke for the first time about her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio and the age difference between them

Very much in love, Leonardo DiCaprio became the personal photographer of his girlfriend Camila Morrone in Cannes

Camila Morrone, alone with Infobae: the relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino, her first leading role in the cinema and the #MeToo effect