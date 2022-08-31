Leonardo DiCaprio separated from the Argentine Camila Morrone: Was the curse fulfilled?

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Camila Morrone they would have separate after four years of engagement reported the people magazine. The winner of Oscar47, and the Argentine model, 25, officially began their relationship in January 2018.

This Tuesday, the American media assured that a source close to the couple revealed the breakup. However, none of the representatives of the famous wanted to comment on it.

This is not the first time that rumors of a crisis have arisen, although this time they are stronger because days ago the model was seen vacationing with her mother.

DiCaprio and Morrone made their relationship official in 2018, but speculation of a romance began in December 2017 when photos of the actor were released leaving his home in Los Angeles with Morrone. On that occasion, neither of them spoke about their relationship. However, the courtship became evident thanks to their frequent public walks. They were also seen enjoying a vacation in Colorado and Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday.

Camila is the daughter of actress Lucila Polak, who was Al Pacino’s partner for more than a decade, and DiCaprio was seen at a family dinner with the iconic Hollywood actor.

Morrone, who has been working as a model since she was a teenager, has more than three million followers on Instagram and in a 2015 interview she assured that she had not asked Al Pacino for acting advice.

The age limit, the curse of DiCaprio

At that time, a user of Reddit put together a graphic with the love pattern of the Hollywood star. According to his dating history, DiCaprio has not dated a woman over the age of 25, with his average age being 22.9.

Like so many urban legends that surround Hollywood stars, the myth arose that says that no woman can be Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend after turning 25 and this would seem to be the case of Camila Morrone, who on June 16 celebrated a fourth of the century, could have anticipated the end of her relationship with the Titanic actor.

The age difference in the couple was one of the issues that the international media highlighted most throughout the relationship. “There are many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have a big age difference,” she said about the actress a few years ago in dialogue with the newspaper Los Angeles Times. In addition, she acknowledged that it was “frustrating” to be known only for her relationship with DiCaprio.