La Nación / Francis asks cardinals not to lose their amazement at God’s designs

At the closing mass of the Consistory, celebrated in Saint Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis asked the cardinals not to lose their amazement at God’s plans.

After two days of reflections in the Vatican, this meeting culminated, which has been the center of attention for the creation of 20 new cardinals, followed by two days of reflection that had as its axis the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, promulgated by Pope Francis on 19 March 2022, is the legislative text that reforms the composition and powers of the different departments and organizations that make up the Roman Curia.

La Nación-Nación Media spoke with fellow cardinals, Adalberto Martínez and Cristóbal López, who sent an affectionate greeting to the Catholic parishioners who closely follow the historic moment of the Paraguayan Church.

At the end of the Eucharist, Cardinal Adalberto Martínez, archbishop of Asunción and one of the new cardinals, said that just as the Holy Father said, we should always be surprised by the presence of God and the beauty of concelebrating with the successor of Peter.

“We studied the Apostolic Constitution that was proposed to us to meditate on the reform of the Curia, where mainly Synodality is pointed out. The Church aims to walk together, in communion and that requires listening and openness”, he stated.

Adalberto explained that it was a very interesting exercise, above all, because they did it by language and by division into rooms. From the Spanish language, there were two groups of 15. “We are numerous. Each group presented a summary of what was discussed. The Holy Father listened carefully to each reflection and thanked the cardinals for their sincere reflection”, he specified to La Nación.

At another point, he said that he was aware of the expectations that exist in Paraguay for his return. “We will be meeting on Sunday at mass, in El Bañado. Paraguay is an eminently Catholic country, there is a Paraguay that is not in the territory, those who had to emigrate. Many of them came to Rome to accompany us, the Church is universal, I am very happy and let us not forget that this appointment is a tribute from the Holy Father to the people”, he concluded.

For his part, Cardinal Cristóbal López, archbishop of Rabat, said that the meeting was for training, encounter and mutual understanding among his fellow cardinals. “Sooner rather than later we will have to meet to elect the new Pope and that is why it is important to get to know each other,” he told La Nación.

He said that he must recognize that this meeting did very well for many to learn how the Roman Curia works, to meet several who work and carry out an important task. Fundamentally, he specified that he wants to see the Curia as a service organization, which helps the pope and the bishops. “The mission of the Church is evangelization,” he remarked.

Cristóbal assured that his heart is always with Paraguay, he suffers from the difficulties that the country has to get ahead and revealed that he wants us to be a prosperous country and overcome adversity. “I pray especially for the communities where I have worked, to my dear Salesian family I send a great fraternal greeting, I have them in my heart”, he concluded.