Kim Kardashian’s half-up ponytail is the new ‘mullet’

kim kardashian She has been very active when it comes to her hair lately. She has always been a chameleon, but it seems like every day she is inspired by something or someone different.

The last? On Wednesday, she headed to Los Angeles to attend the launch of her sister’s newest addition. Kylie to Kylie Cosmetics. There, Kim debuted a new look that we had not seen before. Her hair was pulled back into a semi-up ponytail, the kind most of us have practiced the morning after a big night out when our hair looks a little oily.

But Kim has turned it into an “out” hairstyle that gives us a superhero, Billy-Ray Cyrus vibe, and honestly, we like it.

Kim Kardashian during the latest Kyle Cosmetics event. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Equivalent to casual elegance, the secret to this hairstyle is in the shape of the ponytail at the front, which lifts the ponytail into a cleaner, more sophisticated style (and works well with oily roots, too). But it’s all a party in the back, where the loose ends of her ponytail create a ‘mullet’ shape in a tribute that would mend Billy-Ray’s broken heart.

The best? Most of us already have a bit of practice doing it with day three hair, but now Kim has given us the inspiration to take it out and about. And we are glad to see that another casual hairstyle has been given a glamorous makeover.

Kim Kardashian during the latest Kyle Cosmetics event. BACKGRID/ AKGS / RMLA

Considering her recent history, this won’t be the last unexpected hairstyle we see from Kim Kardashian, who has been on a roll since her color change in May, when she dyed her hair from deep blonde to platinum blonde (a gradual process that is normally requires several visits to the hairdresser) on the same day of the met gala. In the following months, he has cut his hair in that blonde curtain cut, she’s piled it up in a Pammy Anderson goth updo for her sister Kourtney’s wedding and rocked a Rapunzel XXXXXXL braid for her cover with Allure.