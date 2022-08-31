Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photo of Her, Chris Pratt’s Daughter Eloise

ads

Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise three months after giving birth.

The 32-year-old “Gift of Forgiveness” author posted a photo of the little girl sitting on her lap in a white bodysuit on Tuesday.

“A summer of plush dining,” Schwarzenegger captioned the sweet snap, which showed Eloise’s arms and legs with her face out of frame.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter has kept Eloise and her 2-year-old sister Lyla mostly off the social media platform.

When she shared the first photo of the sisters together in July, Lyla looked away from the camera while Eloise was covered in her baby carrier.

“2 under 2 vibes,” Katherine wrote while posing with her babies.

The 3-month-old wore terry cloth in the sweet snap.katherineschwarzenegger/Instagra

Pratt, 43, commented that his wife was a “hot mom,” adding multiple flame emojis.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star is also a father to 10-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and the preteen’s face hasn’t appeared on Pratt’s account in years.

Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed their baby in May.FilmMagic

When it came to wishing Jack a happy birthday earlier this month, Pratt posted a photo of farm animals.

“Happy birthday to my firstborn, my smart, handsome, good-natured, big Jack!” he captioned the photo from August 17. “Hard to believe that it’s already been ten years!

“You are the best son, big brother, fisherman, explorer, reader, mathematician, imaginer, builder, boxer and friend a man could ask for,” the “Parks and Recreation” alum continued at the time. “I love you boy!”

The couple also share their daughter Lyla.

Katherine previously explained her reluctance to show off her family via social media, telling the “Today” show co-hosts in March 2021 that the “greatest gift” she received from her father Arnold, 75, and his mother Maria Shriver was the “privacy”.

The University of Southern California graduate explained: “[They] He gave me and my brothers… a really normal upbringing, or the most normal upbringing possible.

“We were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and choose to go into whatever form of being public we wanted when we felt comfortable.”

Katherine called her first years of life “magical” and shared her intentions to give her children the same.

