Johnny Depp to direct an Al Pacino movie

According to the prestigious medium The Hollywood Reporter, it will be Johnny Depp responsible for directing a film about the renowned Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, a film that will be co-produced by Barry Navidi and Al Pacino.

This will be the second time that Depp has assumed the role of director of a film, his previous experience being The Brave, in 1997, which he also starred in with Marlon Brando, but with this he received harsh criticism and did poorly at the box office.

It may interest you

The project will be based on a play by Dennis McIntyre that was adapted for film by Mary and Jerzy Kromonolowski.

This will follow the life of the painter and sculptor so that his reputation as a legend is already installed in the middle. The production of it will begin in Europe in March 2023 and it still does not have a confirmed cast.

According to Depp himself in statements to the aforementioned medium, the saga of Modigliani’s life is a great challenge to carry out, feeling honored to be able to bring the material to the big screen.

For the actor, the character in question had a life of great difficulties but finally triumphed, a story that could represent more than one of the viewers.