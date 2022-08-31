JK Rowling’s book casually includes character persecuted for transphobia

Although the saga of Harry Potter by JK Rowling is based on fantasy, the author seems to be taking inspiration from something more realistic for her new book: her own life.

Rowling’s new novel The Ink Black Heart –part of his series of crime thrillers Cormorant Strike and published under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith – contains a plot that seems to replicate Rowling’s public fall after making multiple statements that have been widely condemned as transphobic.

rowling gave like to tweets describing trans women as “men in dresses,” mocked an op-ed that used the term “menstruating people,” supported activist Maya Forstater after she was fired for transphobic tweets, and in June 2020 wrote a lengthy statement explaining why he was “concerned about the new trans activism.”

Even as the rejection grew and the stars of Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint all condemned her comments, Rowling has remained steadfast in her stance, recently protesting against a Gender Recognition Reform bill in Scotland, which would help simplify the process for people to legally change their gender. .

In her new book, Rowling introduces Edie Ledwell, creator of a popular YouTube cartoon, who is up against internet trolls and her own followers, who betray her after her cartoon was criticized as racist and ableist, as well as transphobic, for a joke about a hermaphrodite worm.

The cartoonist is tracked down, sees photos of her home posted on the internet, is the victim of death threats and rape for having an opinion, and is finally found stabbed to death in a graveyard. The book clearly criticizes the “Social Justice Warriors” and suggests that Ledwell was the victim of a masterfully planned and politically driven hate campaign against him.

But despite the clear similarities to her own life, Rowling told Graham Norton that it’s all a big coincidence. “I must make it clear, after some things that have happened this past year, that [el libro] it does not reflect [eso]”, said.

“I had written the book before certain things happened to me on the Internet,” he continued. “I told my husband, ‘I think everyone is going to see this as a response to what happened to me,’ but he genuinely wasn’t. The first draft of the book was finished by the time certain things happened.”

So far, critics don’t buy his explanation, with The Sunday Times Y The Telegraph pointing out the obvious connection and giving the novel poor reviews.