“I’m mortified”: Kim Kardashian’s reaction to her controversial advice to businesswomen

The second season of “the kardashians”, which is broadcast through Hulu and Star+ in Latin Americais in full countdown and with it, the most recent controversies of the popular family led by Kris Jenner.

In a new preview of the reality show, the back room of a commented interview that he gave kim kardashian in which he made a statement about the people he has to work with that was highly questioned. In conversation with Varitey, Pete Davidson’s ex-partner he advised women to “get your ass up and get to work”, when it came to business.

This led her to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who supported the sayings, being the target of harsh criticism on the Internet. Therefore, in this new trailer for “The Kardashians”, the founder of Skims said she felt mortified by the comments she received after the interview she gave in March of this year.

“Did you see all the backlash in the Variety interview?” Kim Kardashian asked in voiceover narration, to which her sister Khloe replied, “No one likes you.”

“I’m mortified and I understand why people were upset.” exposes Kanye West’s ex, who at that time, seeing the reaction that was generated on social networks, came out to clarify his comment, assuring that it was taken out of context.

Kim Kardashian’s explanation for her controversial statements in an interview with Variety

North West’s mother spoke with “Good Morning America”, a few days after the controversy, and took advantage of the exhibition to explain her statements and try to end the controversy. “Well, that statement I said was without questions or conversation about it . It became a sound bite, really without context,” she said.

Kim Kardashian explained on that occasion that “it was not a general statement towards women or feeling that I do not respect the work or thinking that they do not work hard”, but rather answered the question about the questions she receives from being “famous for being famous” and not for having been a businesswoman for more than two decades.

The second season of “The Kardashians” premieres on September 22.

Watch the trailer for “The Kardashians”