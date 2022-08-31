Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern star in The Son, the new family drama from Florian Zeller

In 2020 it premiered El padre (The father), the director’s heartbreaking drama Florian Zeller, and which featured performances by Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Said film took six nominations to the Oscar Awards, among which the veteran Hopkins was the winner with his Oscar for Best Actor.

Now Zeller is back with The Son (The son), another family drama that promises to hit the emotional key of the audience and with performances that are already memorable on the part of Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, vanessa kirby, zen mcgrath Y Anthony Hopkins.

Hugh Jackman stars in The Son with a great cast

The story revolves around Nicholas, a 17-year-old teenager who, after his parents’ divorce, feels that he can no longer continue living with his mother Kate. He decides to move in with his father Peter, who now lives with his partner Beth and his newborn son. Soon Peter finds himself juggling his job, the new baby, and the offer of his dream job in Washington, and the need to care for Nicholas as his own father would have. However, his attempt to look to the past to make amends for his present mistakes will lead him to lose sight of Nicholas.

The Son is based on a screenplay written by Zeller with Christopher Hampton, based on the play Le Filswhich the same director wrote in 2018. It is part of a trilogy that includes El padre (the father) and The Mother (Mother).

Hugh Jackman was in charge of releasing the first teaser trailer for The Son, which already puts the performances of the leading actors and actresses in focus. As he demonstrated with El padre, The French director promises to once again strike a chord with viewers with situations of everyday life that will not be overlooked, focusing on the relationships between parents and children.

Before its arrival in theaters, The Son will have its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, where it is part of the official selection and will compete for the Golden Lion. After passing through the prestigious European competition, the film will have its theatrical release at the month of November.

The Son seems to be in tune with El padre, so it is likely to be one of the feature films that will sound strong for the next awards season that is already beginning to take its first steps. The Venice Film Festival will be the launch pad for several titles that are already generating great expectations among critics and moviegoers, and will surely give people something to talk about.

