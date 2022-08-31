Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern star in The Son, the new family drama from Florian Zeller

In 2020 it premiered El padre (The father), the director’s heartbreaking drama Florian Zeller, and which featured performances by Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Said film took six nominations to the Oscar Awards, among which the veteran Hopkins was the winner with his Oscar for Best Actor.

Now Zeller is back with The Son (The son), another family drama that promises to hit the emotional key of the audience and with performances that are already memorable on the part of Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, vanessa kirby, zen mcgrath Y Anthony Hopkins.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker