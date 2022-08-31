How to customize Windows 10 boot image automatically

So you can customize the login image in Windows 10 step by step. We explain what all the options available to you are.

The windows 10 boot image it is one of the most easily customizable interface elements. In this article we show you how to change it step by step so that your PC looks like no other. We also show you how to add dynamic elements to your lock screen so you can get useful information quickly, without having to sign in to your account.

Customize Windows 10 boot picture so it changes automatically

Windows 10 comes with various parameters for change the look of the startup image. All of them will help you adjust the appearance of the equipment to your personal preferences and add practical functions for your day to day life.

All the settings related to this section are found in the menu Personalization of system preferences. Simply press the keys Windows + I and click the corresponding button.

Then, you need to access the subcategory Lock screen. If you click on the first drop-down menu you come across, several parameters will be available to you.

Each of them does the following:

Dynamic Windows Content . Select this function if you just want to see a new image every day. In addition to the photo itself, on the lock screen you will find information related to what is seen in the image. For example, maybe once you turn on your computer and see a bird’s eye view of a city. At different points in the photo, Windows offers information about the capture, such as the location and other information. Make sure to activate the option Show fun facts, recommendations and more from Windows and Cortana on the lock screen.

. Select this function if you just want to see a new image every day. In addition to the photo itself, on the lock screen you will find information related to what is seen in the image. For example, maybe once you turn on your computer and see a bird’s eye view of a city. At different points in the photo, Windows offers information about the capture, such as the location and other information. Make sure to activate the option Show fun facts, recommendations and more from Windows and Cortana on the lock screen. Image . It is used to set an image located on the computer as the background on the lock screen.

. It is used to set an image located on the computer as the background on the lock screen. Presentation. Allows you to select multiple photos. They are displayed as a presentation while the computer is locked.

Once you have selected Windows Featured Contentthe background of the lock screen will switch automatically. However, there is still much more you can do to make this area of ​​the operating system useful.

Add dynamic content on the lock screen in Windows 10

In addition to the automatically changing wallpaper, certain applications are capable of displaying dynamic content on lock screen. It is the case of Mail and calendars or the Telegram client, Unigram. How can you do it?

Simply press one of the empty holes that you will see in the sections Choose an app to display detailed status on the lock screen Y Choose which apps show quick status on the lock screen.

In the first, it is possible to select a single application. This is given a prominent space in order to display detailed content. For example, if you select the calendar appit will show your next event with all related data.

In the second space you can add small icons with quick information. Without going any further, if we choose Unigram, the icon and a badge with the count of unread messages will be displayed. Here you have up to seven spaces to add applications.