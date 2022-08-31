How much is the millionaire FORTUNE of Britney Spears?

After it was announced a few hours ago that Britney Spears rejected a large sum of money, many have wondered if that decision was a good idea, since the singer has been away from the stage for several years, so they consider that perhaps that capital would not be bad for her economy, however, it seems not so much, because it still has a millionaire fortune which allows you to reject some proposals.

It was the ‘Princess of Pop’ herself who shared a 22-minute audio on her social networks, which she later deleted, in which she revealed that she had rejected “a lot of money” from Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview in which she will tell her experiences when he was under the guardianship of his father.

“I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and a lot of people for lots of money, but it’s crazy. I don’t want any of that. For me, it goes beyond a formal interview”, Britney is heard saying in said audio.

Remember that it was last year when Britney Spears He won the lawsuit so that his father would stop being his legal guardian, since he was the one who controlled his entire life and finances for a whole decade, which is why since then he has tried to recover his personal life and get away from the media, however , has ceased to have significant income but currently continues to have a millionaire fortune.

This is the millionaire fortune of Britney Spears

It is not strange that Britney Spears have accumulated a large fortune throughout his artistic career, since he began to forge his career since he was a Disney child star. Later, her fame was catapulted to the top when she became a singer.

From the beginning, each of her songs was a success all over the world and that is why she was classified as “The Princess of Pop”. For two decades, she has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists in history.

As if that were not enough, he also accumulated a millionaire fortune being the image of various brands, launching her own line of perfumes and even lingerie. Likewise, britney He has had some of the most lucrative tours in history, and even, when he was still under the tutelage of his father, he had a resident show in Las Vegas where he received more than 300 thousand dollars a night, for which it is estimated that in four During the years that this residence lasted, he obtained more than 130 million dollars.

Despite this, much of his millionaire fortune She was blurred mainly because her finances were in charge of her father, in addition to the legal problem they had since 2018 when she decided to obtain her independence, however, a year after she achieved it and she remains away from entertainment, according to Forbes, Britney Spears He still has assets of around 60 million dollars, which is equivalent to more than 1,200 million pesos.

That is why at the moment, “The Princess of Pop” can still afford to reject economic proposals to confess what she experienced in recent years, and she still does not see the need to return to her facet as an artist or businesswoman, then of working hard and that other people got rich with his work, however, he has not ruled out at some point returning to the music industry, meanwhile he continues to enjoy his freedom and his recent marriage to Sam Asghari.