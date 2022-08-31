From Hugh Jackman to Bill Clinton, everyone wants to see Serena Williams say goodbye

It’s the end of a tennis legend and everyone who can afford a ticket to the US Open bought one long ago. Serena Williams has 23 solo Grand Slams behind her, 14 in doubles and another two in mixed doubles; only Margaret Court surpasses her in the first category by a title, so she is still in time to tie her. In any case, there is consensus that we are facing the goodbye of the best tennis player of all time.

Hugh Jackman, Bill Clinton, Anne Wintour, Bella Hadid, Oprah Winfrey, Mike Tyson, Spike Lee, Sandra Bernhard and Queen Latifah, among others, are in Flushing Meadows





On the field of Flushing Meadows (Queens, New York) we are seeing a parade of celebrities who, at this rate, will stay close to the red carpet of the Metropolitan gala. Among others, we find in this Grand Slam Hugh Jackman, Bill Clinton, Anne Wintour, Bella Hadid, Oprah Winfrey, Mike Tyson, Spike Lee, Sandra Bernhard and Queen Latifah.

Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson, who taught Serena Williams boxing. GTRES

Anna Wintour, US Vogue editor and fashion press legend. Dylan Travis

Former US President Bill Clinton with veteran sex therapist Ruth Westheimer. GTRES

Mike Tyson, boxing legend, not only affirms that tennis changed his life –he became interested watching his daughter play– but also taught Serena Williams to box. A devoted admirer of Novak Djokovic, he does not miss the appointment with this sport at the US Open or Indian Wells. The same goes for the model Bella Hadid, who is often seen as a spectator at the Grand Slams.





Film director Spike Lee. Dylan Travis

Hugh Jackman does not come to be seen: the actor plays tennis when he has the chance and boasts a photo with Roger Federer like any anonymous fan. Very juicy for the American press has been to see Bill Clinton sitting next to the famous sex therapist Dr. Ruth: from her radio program, the veteran expert gave advice to listeners for 20 years, from the early 1980s to the late 1990s. 90. Interestingly, the decline of the first ran almost parallel to the Lewinsky scandal.



