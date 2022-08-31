First look at Christian Bale in film inspired by Edgar Allan Poe

the crimes of the academy (The Pale Blue Eye) is an upcoming mystery film that boasts an unusual bond with gothic horror’s most celebrated literary figure. It’s not adapting one of his creepy tales; in reality he presumes it as a character immersed in a macabre fictional story about murders. Here, Edgar Allan Poe is the young student of a military school who will help a seasoned investigator, played by Christian balein search of the criminal.

This week, Netflix revealed the first images of the film, among which is the actor of the knight of the night dressed in a 19th century costume, located in a gloomy and nebulous place. Will the murderer be close?

Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye

The movie The Pale Blue Eye It is based on the 2006 novel of the same name, written by the American author Louis Bayard. The plot revolves around a United States Military Academy cadet named Edgar Allan Poe, who is called to assist veteran detective Augustus Landor (Bale) on the occasion of a series of homicides that cast a shadow over the year 1830.

Scott Cooper serves as director and screenwriter of this film adaptation, which is also the first thriller of his filmography. To date, his credits boast a diversity of genres ranging from musical, crime drama, horror and western. His last movie in theaters was antlers (either dark spirits), which featured the production of Mexican Guillermo del Toro.

Via The Pale Blue Eye, Cooper worked for the third time with Christian Bale. His previous collaborations led to the feature films Hostiles: American Violence (2017) and The law of the strongest (2013).

And who embodies the fictional version of the poet responsible for “El cuervo”? The chosen actor was harry melling, whom Harry Potter fans will best remember as annoying cousin Dudley, but who has managed to diversify his career nonetheless. Melling comes from acting in The tragedy of Macbeth (2021), by Joel Coen, and in the acclaimed miniseries queen’s gambit (2020), alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Harry Melling in The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye will hit the Netflix catalog on January 6, 2023. His cast is complemented by Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Timothy Spall and Toby Jones.

On the other hand, before investigating crimes alongside Edgar Allan Poe, Christian Bale returned to theaters in 2022 as the antagonist of the MCU movie. Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. He is also stellar in amsterdamthe new period drama from director David O. Russell, where he shares credits with Margot Robbie and John David Washington.