Fast and furious / Su Italia 1 the film with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel

Fast and furious will go broadcast on Italia 1 today, Tuesday 30 August, starting at 21.20. This is a 2001 action movie, directed by Rob Cohen. In the cast, Paul Walker and Vin Diesel take on the role of the protagonistsi, respectively Brian O’Conner and Dominic Toretto, known as “Dom”.

The first is an undercover cop, the other an unbeatable underground car racing driver. Rounding out the cast: Michelle Rodriguez (plays Leticia Ortizm known as “Letty”), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto, sister of the protagonist), Rick Yune (Johnny Tran), Chad Lindberg (Jesse), Johnny Strong, Matt Schulze, Ja Rule, Ted Levine. In Fast and Furious, chases, robberies and roaring underground races are at the center of the story set in Los Angeles keeping the audience in suspense.

Fast and furious, the plot of the film

We read the plot from Fast and furious. On the streets of Los Angeles, during the night, clandestine car races are unleashed on vehicles often with rigged engines to increase their power. Dominic Toretto, with his roaring custom-built, is able to beat anyone, pocketing $ 10,000 for each bet won on time.

The king of car racing and drag racing by day is an ordinary mechanic, his passion for cars and engines makes him skilled at work and able to increase the power of cars even by experimenting with new systems. Brian O’Conner, on the other hand, is a Los Angeles police officer, infiltrated and charged with investigating a series of thefts against trucks loaded with valuable goods.

Dominic is among the suspects. So, in order to get close to him and be able to discover the perpetrators of the thefts, the agent challenges him in a race: from that moment he manages to enter the clandestine racing circuit and the group that revolves around Dominic. Brian, once he has completely won the trust of the unbeatable driver, is welcomed to work in the workshop with the latter and falls in love with his sister, Mia. The agent thus gets closer and closer to the Los Angeles underworld, also witnessing the rivalry between the clans. In particular, the enemy of Dominic’s group is Johnny Tran, an Asian thug who doesn’t want to give way to the former for any reason.

