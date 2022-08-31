Employees of Sylvester Stallone and his wife raise their voices and denounce mistreatment

Sylvester Stallone may be a great actor, but according to his former employees, he’s also a lousy boss.

According to a report published by the Radar Online medium, his former employees are not shocked by his unexpected divorce, as they assure that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were bad people and it was only a matter of time before they separated.

Stallone and Flavin reportedly ran their home like a “jail” in which employees were abused and not paid fairly.

“Stallone is a real-life Scrooge,” said Maria Vivanco, who was previously the manager of a company that provided domestic workers for the actor and his wife.

“The actor abused and humiliated each one of us. Jennifer was always very rude, disgusting, mean, ignorant and selfish,” added Vivanco.

Among the strangest rules the couple put in their home were:

Search the suitcases of all the guests to make sure that the towels were not stolen.

Forcing workers to bring their own food and water, forbidden to eat from the actor’s plates, ask permission to go to the bathroom.

Feeding your dogs prime rib, steaks and ham even if your employees were hungry and working after their dismissal time.

Humiliate workers by searching them when entering and leaving the house.

Recommended video: Eugenio Derbez accident: You already know what happened to him, he suffered a fall, a fracture and will use a prosthesis