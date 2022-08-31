Emmy 2022: Enjoy the marathon that TNT will have with the nominated series

On Monday, September 12, the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards will be held.the most important award ceremony in the television industry, and to warm up the engines, TNT will broadcast the special “Camino a los Emmys”, which will be integrated with six of the 24 selected HBO/HBO Max productions, who is presented to the gala with 140 nominations.

Between Tuesday 6 and Sunday 11 September, the audience You will be able to see the first episode of the last season shown of: Succession, Hacks, Barry, Euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The White Lotus.

What is the programming?

*Barry: The special begins on Tuesday, September 6, at 00:20 hours (Central Mexico time), with the opening chapter of Barry’s third season. The comedy centers on ex-Marine Barry, a hitman with depression who has a professional epiphany and decides to dedicate himself to the world of actingbelieving that in this way his life can be different.

However, in each attempt to change his life, his past appears as a reminder of what he once was. Barry is up for 14 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy (Bill Hader) and two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy (Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler).

*Hacks: explores a complicated but loving work-life relationship between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a 25-year-old titled outcast. The first episode of the second installment of this series can be seen on Wednesday, September 7, at 00:25 hours (Mexico).

Among the 17 nominations for this series, stand out for Best Comedy, Best Leading Actress in a Comedy (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy (Hannah Einbinder), four options for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom, Laurie Metcalf and Kaitlin Olson) and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy (Christopher McDonald).

Curb Your Enthusiasm:









On Thursday, September 8, at midnight, it’s the turn of another comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm, with the opening episode of its eleventh season. Larry David stars as… Larry David in this acclaimed comedy where he finds himself living the good life one misstep after another.. With 4 nominations, his nomination for Best Comedy and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy (Bill Hader) stands out.

* Succession: comes in as the front-runner receiving 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series, two nods for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), another pair for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith- Cameron and Sarah Snook), three nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen), three for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter) and four for Best Actor Guest on Drama Series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgard).

The series is a biting and funny drama that explores politics, money and power through the eyes of a very dysfunctional family.. The premiere chapter of the third season can be seen on Friday, September 9, at midnight (Mexico).

euphoria:









With 16 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney), Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Martha Kelly) and Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Colman Domingo), episode one of the second season of Euphoria arrives on Saturday, September 10, at midnight (MEX). A group of teenagers experience the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social media, sex, drugs and violence.

* The White Lotus: To end this marathon, the premiere chapter of The White Lotus is scheduled for Sunday, September 11, at midnight (Mexico). A social satire set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort that follows the vacations of various hotel guests as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel staff, and the idyllic setting itself.

Among its 20 nominations, the one for Best Series or Limited Movie or Anthology stands out.five options for Best Supporting Actress in the category (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney) and three for Best Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn).

schedule it

The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12 and will be broadcast on TNT (dubbed into Spanish) and TNT Series (in the original language), at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico). Coverage will begin one hour earlier, at 6:00 p.m. with the Punto de Encuentro pre-show.

FS

