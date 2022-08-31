Disney movies with dogs – SOYDECINE.COM

If you want to enjoy best disney movies with dogs as protagonists keep reading. And it is that, throughout its history, Disney has offered us a lot of works with canine protagonists that we love.

The best Disney movies with dogs as protagonists

Among the different Disney movies that we have had over the years, some of them have dogs as protagonists. For this reason, based on the synopses that they offer us from the portal filmaffinityin soydecine.com we want to make our personal recommendation of those Disney feature films that we liked so much.

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

One of the great Disney movies with dogs as protagonists, in addition to the one that we will talk about next.

In The Lady and the Tramp, Reina is a beautiful purebred dog who lives happily in her home. Isabel and Jaime pamper her a lot and she happily responds to their care. However, the day her owners decide to take a trip, Reina’s life is altered; Aunt Clara’s arrival with her cats causes nothing but shocks. Fortunately, she knows Golfo, a very nice stray dog.

101 Dalmatians (1961)

We keep talking about old Disney movies to bring you 101 Dalmatians.

Pongo and Perdita, the Dalmatian protagonists of this Disney movie with dogs, are a happy canine couple who live surrounded by their puppies and with their masters Roger and Anita. But their happiness is threatened. Cruella de Ville, a perfidious woman who lives in a large mansion and loves fur coats, learns that the protagonists have fifteen Dalmatian puppies. Then the idea of ​​kidnapping them to make an exclusive fur coat becomes an unhealthy obsession. To make her dream come true, she hires two thieves.

Tod and Toby (1981)

The adventure and fun of this Disney classic begins when a lovely widow adopts a cute fox cub named Tod. The mischievous fox soon meets Toby, an adorable hound puppy. This is how the two inseparable friends become… without knowing that by their nature they should be enemies.

Under the watchful eye of Mama Owl, Tod and Toby play and have fun in the woods, unaware that in the future they will have to face each other and put their friendship to the test. One of the most remembered Disney movies with dogs, without a doubt.

Goofy and Son (1995)

The first time that the friendly dog ​​Goofy stars in an animated feature film. Goofy has the unfortunate idea of ​​taking his son Max fishing, but Max, who fears he’ll grow up to be as dumb as his father, has other plans. He has met the beautiful Roxanne, who has finally agreed to go out with him. But Goofy is not about to let his son ignore the art of fishing. We are facing one of those musical Disney movies that we like so much.

101 Dalmatians: More alive than ever! (nineteen ninety six)

Obsessed with sourcing authentic Dalmatian fur to create her new fashion line, Cruella de Vil stops at nothing. When Anita, one of her best designers, tells her how happy she and her husband, Roger, are, because their Dalmatian couple, Pongo and Perlita, are going to have puppies, Cruella’s mind begins to scheme to get hold of the little ones. One of the first live action Disney movies with dogs.

Mickey Discovers Christmas (1999)

Disney’s best-known star shines in a riveting and magical film that is sure to become a new classic. Mickey, Minnie and their famous friends Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto reminisce about Christmases past together in these three wonderful stories.

Donald’s famous nephews: Jorgito, Juanito and Jaimito dream that every day is Christmas. They want it so badly that their wish is fulfilled. The next morning it’s Christmas again, the days go by and it’s still Christmas until they get bored and begin to see the other meaning of Christmas, not just gifts and toys, but also love, friendship and affection.

Goofy and Max relive fun stories together. On Christmas they had lost the illusion that Santa Claus existed, but they will be surprised when on Christmas Eve they receive a visit from the real Santa Claus who will make those Christmases unbeatable.

Minnie and Mickey will realize that it is more important to enjoy each other at Christmas, than the gift itself. As a final touch, all our characters gather to wish us a Merry Christmas!

Lady and the Tramp 2 (2001)

The charming puppies Reina and Golfo have been the parents of four puppies: Anette, Colette, Daniela and Golfillo. The latter is the most mischievous of all and is drawn to the freedom of the outside world away from domestic norms.

One night he runs away from home and meets Ángela, a beautiful orphaned dog who lives on the streets. Together with her and a group of new friends, he will discover a world unknown to him. Will Golfillo find the adventure of a lifetime on the streets, or will he learn to value the love he receives from the family he left behind?

101 Dalmatians 2 (2003)

We keep talking about Disney sequels to bring you the bland 101 Dalmatians 2. Lost in a sea of ​​spots, little Patch wants to stand out from the other puppies and dreams of becoming a “one-of-a-kind” dog like his favorite TV star, Lightning Bolt. When Patch is accidentally separated from his family, he gets the chance to meet his hero and miraculously become his real-life partner. Meanwhile, Cruella has become the patron of an eccentric artist whose painting is made up of sets of stains. To inspire him, Cruella kidnaps all the Dalmatian puppies. Together, Patch and Flash plan a rescue, and Patch discovers that he really is a one-of-a-kind dog.

Tod and Toby 2 (2006)

Tod and Toby are still close together, but when Toby gets the chance to join a wacky pack of howler dogs, their purebred friendship is put to the test.

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

In this romantic adventure, a timeless reimagining of the 1955 animated classic, Reina, an intelligent and pampered cocker spaniel at home, and Tramp, a tough and talkative but lovable street dog, embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, they become good friends and finally understand the value of home.

Cruella (2021)

Let’s talk about some Disney movies of 2021and we start with cruela tape full of interesting details.

London, 1970s. Determined to become a successful fashion designer, a young creative con artist named Estella (Emma Stone) teams up with a pair of thieves to survive on the streets of the British capital. But when her flair for fashion catches the attention of legendary designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), Estella changes the course of her life until a series of events leads her to embrace her evil side and become the raucous and vindictive ‘Cruella’. A spin off from one of the most famous Disney movies with animals in its history: 101 Dalmatians.

These have been some of best disney movies with dogs according to our criteria and, of course, also that of many of our followers. Surely after reading it you can show everyone how much you know about Disney Would you add any Disney movies with animals to the list that we haven’t mentioned?