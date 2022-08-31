Demi Lovato regrets making her documentaries: I wanted to wait

Ads

Demi Lovato won’t be on the small screen anytime soon.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer – who uses pronouns – revealed in an interview with Alternative Press that she has no plans to make more documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of looking at myself and I think other people probably are too,” the 30-year-old told the outlet. “And if they’re not, they can watch my music videos.”

Over the past decade, Lovato has released three different documentaries describing her struggles with addiction and its impact on her career.

“I wish I had waited until I understood more because it is now cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else, ”she told the outlet.

The singer told Alternative Press she has no plans to make another documentary. GC images

Her most recent documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” details the singer’s near-fatal overdose in 2018. After the accident, Lovato revealed he was “California Sober,” which means he was still smoking. weed and drank alcohol in moderation.

However, a year later, the rock star completely gave up on the substances and went into treatment.

However, his dislike of documentaries doesn’t mean he wants to stop sharing his story with fans. He’s just going to wait until he understands what he wants.

Lovato’s latest documentary detailed her struggles with addiction. © YouTube Premium / Courtesy Everett Collection

“My story isn’t over, so I want to be able to say before I’ve written a book, ‘OK, I grew up,’” she told the outlet.

Lovato recently released his 8th studio album, “Holy Fvck”, and said it reflects who he really is.

“I’m in a new chapter in my life and I want my music to reflect that,” Lovato said of returning to his rock ‘n’ roll roots.

The “Heart Attack” singer has released three documentaries in the past decade. Getty Images for iHeartMedia

One of the tracks, “29”, is about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, whom she met when she was 17 and he was 29.

“I think sometimes the public needs the truth, which is why I decided to release … [this] single, ”the Camp Rock alum said in an episode of the“ Call Her Daddy ”podcast.

“I came out of the treatment with anger, I came out of the treatment with understanding and growth,” she told host Alexandra Cooper. “It was a thoughtful song for me. Even if there [are] background of anger, I really learned a lot about that experience and decided to write about it.

