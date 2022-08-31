Coast Guard detained Haitian migrants in eastern Cuba

The United States Coast Guard reported having intercepted a sailboat occupied by Haitian migrants, which was located east of Cuba.

According to the report of the authorities through social networks, the Haitian migrants were located exactly 25 miles from the largest of the Antilles, an event that occurred yesterday, Monday, August 29.

It is important to mention that the US security forces have not specified the number of people who were on board the boat at the time of being intercepted.

#BREAKING: @USCG Cutter Spencer and Coast Guard Cutter Duantless’ crews interdicted a Haitian sailing vessel approximately 25 miles east of #Cuba, Monday. All people have been transferred aboard the cutters. More to eat. #DontTakeToTheSea @USEmbassyHaiti pic.twitter.com/EGrFA3njBi — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 30, 2022

Likewise, they specified that the crews of the cutter Spencer and the coast guard Duantless were in charge of carrying out this operation, who transferred those involved to said ships and, subsequently, they were made available to the pertinent immigration bodies.

Crews from the cutter Spencer and the Coast Guard Cutter Duantless intercepted a Haitian sailboat approximately 25 miles east of Cuba on Monday. All the people have been transferred aboard the cutters. More to come”detailed the concise report of the Coast Guard in Twitter.

In another order of ideas, it should be remembered that this is not the first time that the security forces of the North American nation have detained Haitian migrants near Cuban territory. One of the last cases occurred last April, and on that occasion, it was learned that there were a total of 64 travelers who were on board a ship, whose purpose was to reach the lands of freedom.

In that case, the distance from Cuba was greater than on this occasion, being located 60 miles to the northwest of the island.

