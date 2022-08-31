Chris Pratt is one of the biggest movie stars right now with leading roles in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the jurassic world franchise. However, Pratt is apparently not content with just owning the world of live-action adventure movies, as he, too, is well on his way to taking on all major voice-over roles. Pratt has previously seen locution about success with the lego movie and now he’s deep in “research” for his planned role as Garfield the cat.

Chris Pratt dropped a note on Instagram on Monday, a day when Garfield the cat and many normal humans aren’t big fans, to announce that he’s been doing prep work for his role as garfield , by, let’s hope he’s kidding around, eating a lot and then licking himself clean. The text of the post says…

Finally a Monday you won’t hate! I have been researching deeply on this. Mainly food lessons. But also licking myself clean. LesssGo!

The next garfield The film will reboot the franchise of the pair of films starring Bill Murray in the early 2000s. Those films saw a CGI cat voiced by Murray surrounded by live-action humans. This new version will be entirely animated, and since it is being directed by The Emperor’s New GrooveMark Dindal in the same studio that made the Fox movie rum gone wrongone assumes that everything will look animated, rather than trying to go with a more realistic animation style.

This isn’t the only animation job Chris Pratt has likely been researching for, and it’s not even the only one that has made him eat pasta as part of his “research.” Pratt also voices Mario for a film based on the Nintendo character. for lighting. Both voice jobs were announced together, and both were somewhat surprising announcements considering Pratt isn’t necessarily the first voice you’d think of when you think of an Italian plumber from Brooklyn or a fat, lazy cat.