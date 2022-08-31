Chris Pratt Says He’s Very Into The Garfield Investigation (Since He’s Into Everything Now)

Chris Pratt is one of the biggest movie stars right now with leading roles in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the jurassic world franchise. However, Pratt is apparently not content with just owning the world of live-action adventure movies, as he, too, is well on his way to taking on all major voice-over roles. Pratt has previously seen locution about success with the lego movie and now he’s deep in “research” for his planned role as Garfield the cat.

Chris Pratt dropped a note on Instagram on Monday, a day when Garfield the cat and many normal humans aren’t big fans, to announce that he’s been doing prep work for his role as garfield, by, let’s hope he’s kidding around, eating a lot and then licking himself clean. The text of the post says…

Finally a Monday you won’t hate! I have been researching deeply on this. Mainly food lessons. But also licking myself clean. LesssGo!

