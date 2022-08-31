Cardi B shows that her daughter is a mega fan of Lady Gaga

Daughter Cardi B is developing her own taste in music.

In a video posted on the “WAP” singer’s Instagram stories a few days ago, Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari appears to ask her mom to play a specific songto which Cardi, 29, replies “The Ra Ra song? How’s the Ra Ra song going?”

Kulture, 4, proceeds to sing a few words to Lady Gaga’s hit “Bad Romance,” then gets a little shy when she gets to the “want your bad romance” part.

After their performance, Kulture asks again in the video for the song, saying “now put it on!” with a big smile.

“My baby so pretty,” Cardi captioned the post.

Cardi and her husband Offset, 30, also share an 11-month-old son, Wave Set. Offset is also the father of a daughter Kalea, 7, and his sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

The Grammy winner recently shared some snaps from her daughter’s birthday festivities, where Cardi and her little girl wore matching outfits for the mermaid-themed party.

In July, Migos rapper Offset shared a moment from his daughter’s birthday on his Instagram story, showing Kulture leaning out of a van window and talking to her father.

The camera focused on the preschool-age girl, who turned 4 years old on July 10, he was holding a huge stack of cash, given to him by his millionaire parents for his birthday.

In the July-August issue of Vogue Singapore, Cardi opened up about her hands-on approach to raising Wave and Kulture, revealing that he tries to make sure they remain humble despite the means of their parents.