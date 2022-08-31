Camilo announces new album: “From inside to outside”

Five-time award-winning artist, musician and producer Latin Grammy and nominated for GRAMMY, Camilo ad during his presentation on the morning show GOOD MORNING AMERICA who will release his third studio album From the inside to the outsidethe next september 6 under Sony Music Latin/Hecho a Mano.

The new production will include stellar collaborations with artists of international stature Alejandro Sanz, Camila Cabello, Evaluna Montaner, Grupo Firme, Myke Towers Y Nicky Nicole.

Camilo shared the good news after presenting last Saturday the first concert of the second phase of his successful tour “Inside Pa Outside Tour” in the iconic Radio City Music Hall in the city of New York and his passage through the black carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night.

Earlier this month, Camilo Y Firm Group they launched “Alaska”a dynamic song composed and produced by Camilo Y Edgar Barrera. “Alaska” has more than 650 thousand videos in TikTok- listen to the sound here– and 12 million views combined to date. The song tells the story of a heartbreak, using an ingenious play on words to the rhythm of Regional Mexican music.

“Alaska” is a collaboration treasured by Camilo, as it led him to explore not only a different genre, but also a new style to sing stories from the heart. The video of “Alaska”which is now available on the official channel of Camilo in Youtubewas led by Evaluate Montaner and filmed in Miami, Florida in early August.

“Alaska” along with other hits like “Indigo”, “Nightmare”, “stick”, “NASA” and “Naturaleza” are just some of the songs that will be part of the long-awaited new album by Camiloone of the most influential artists of his generation.

List of songs from “From the Inside to the Outside”

1. Airport

2. Ambulance – with Camila Cabello

3. Drinking Alone – with Myke Towers

4. 5:24

5. Inside Pa Outside

6. *Alaska – with Firm Group

7. *Nature – with Nicki Nicole

8. *NASA – with Alejandro Sanz

9. *Pegao

10. *Nightmare

11. *Indigo – with Evaluna Montaner

*From now available on all digital platforms

Along with this release, Camilo will continue his “Inside Pa Outside Tour” which has already been presented in several countries, including Mexico, Spain, Italy and Switzerland. The tour, presented by the entertainment company loud and live, will arrive at the FTX Arena in the city of Miami next September, 10thto then visit the main cities of United States and Puerto Rico. He will arrive in Colombia in November and December to sing in Bogotá, Medellín and Barranquilla, tickets in TUBOLETA

