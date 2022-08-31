Camilo announces new album: “From inside to outside”

Five-time award-winning artist, musician and producer Latin Grammy and nominated for GRAMMY, Camilo ad during his presentation on the morning show GOOD MORNING AMERICA who will release his third studio album From the inside to the outsidethe next september 6 under Sony Music Latin/Hecho a Mano.

The new production will include stellar collaborations with artists of international stature Alejandro Sanz, Camila Cabello, Evaluna Montaner, Grupo Firme, Myke Towers Y Nicky Nicole.

