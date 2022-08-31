Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam” is the most played on Spotify

Cuban singer Camila Cabello celebrated that her song “Bam Bam” is the most played song on Spotify by a female singer in 2022.

Through audio in a post on Instagram, Camila Cabello shared how happy she was that the song “Bam Bam”, which she did with Ed Sheeran, received such recognition.

“I just wanted to say that’s really cool,” he said, adding that it “feels great” that fans respond to a song that is “like a family heirloom.”

“This song is so true to me and the fact that so many people have danced to it and connected to it is really cool,” said Camila, assuring that she doesn’t care about “stats” when it comes to her music. She is more interested in “real people having real moments and making memories” with her themes.

The artist recorded the voice note while she was on the beach, because the background noise of the waves breaking on the sand could be heard.

Cabello’s fans also noticed that in the screenshot, the titles of other audios could be read: “Chordes of that verse” and “Venice in the idea of ​​rain”, a fact that caused fans to ensure that the artist is working on a new album.

The song “Bam Bam” was released on March 4 of this year and it was a collaboration between Camila and Ed Sheeran.

In the lyrics, the Cuban talks about the problems that can be faced in life and the importance of moving forward despite it. “That’s life,” she repeats to herself in Spanish in the chorus. A phrase that Cabello seems to have learned from her mother, who has given her various life advice.

The theme was also taken as Cabello’s relief, after her two-year sentimental break with singer Shawn Mendes, because, at the beginning of the song, she says: “I said I would love you for life, but I just sold our house. We were kids at first, I guess now we’re adults.”

