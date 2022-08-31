Ben Affleck “had never been as happy” as he is now with Jennifer Lopez, reveals actor’s friend

Ben Affleck “she had never been so happy” since she married Jennifer Lopezrevealed his friend Kevin Smith.

The filmmaker was among those invited to the luxurious celebration of the couple’s wedding in Georgia last weekend, so he stated that he was delighted to see the joy on his friend’s face when he got engaged to the pop star in the ceremony.

“He has never been so happy. I’ve seen that guy be happy, but the pure joy that radiated from his face was absolutely unforgettable,” he confessed to Entertainment Tonight.

Kevin added about the ceremony: “I was happy for him. And they were happy, you could tell. They have worked hard to get here, they have earned it and he was very nice. They had a great day.”

The filmmaker even assured that he cried during the “emotional” day.