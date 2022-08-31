Ben Affleck “had never been as happy” as he is now with Jennifer Lopez, reveals actor’s friend
USA.
Ben Affleck “she had never been so happy” since she married Jennifer Lopezrevealed his friend Kevin Smith.
The filmmaker was among those invited to the luxurious celebration of the couple’s wedding in Georgia last weekend, so he stated that he was delighted to see the joy on his friend’s face when he got engaged to the pop star in the ceremony.
“He has never been so happy. I’ve seen that guy be happy, but the pure joy that radiated from his face was absolutely unforgettable,” he confessed to Entertainment Tonight.
Kevin added about the ceremony: “I was happy for him. And they were happy, you could tell. They have worked hard to get here, they have earned it and he was very nice. They had a great day.”
The filmmaker even assured that he cried during the “emotional” day.
“I am a crybaby. I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of ‘The Flash’. I cry watching ‘Degrassi’, for God’s sake. And I cried throughout the ceremony because it was so damn beautiful. It was so beautiful”.
The couple previously married in Las Vegas in the past month of July before organizing the luxurious celebration in the property of the protagonist of ‘Batman’ in Georgia.
Also among the guests were Ben’s three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – and Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme, 14, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.
The bride wore a white Ralph Lauren couture gown with a long train and veil, while Ben chose a black and white tuxedo.
Photos of the unforgettable moment show the couple embracing on a jetty next to the mansion, with a fireworks display from a lake on the property.