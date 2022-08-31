Bad Bunny and his references to Latin vedettes in his songs

bad bunny, also known as the ‘Bad bunny’throughout his career he has caused a lot of controversy after achieving worldwide success with a fairly well-known genre such as reggaeton and to break stereotypes and showing that he doesn’t care what others think of him by painting his nails, wearing a skirt in support of genderless fashion or even kissing his dancers onstage in true Madonna style.

But just as it has generated controversy with this type of subject, on the other hand little is said about what lies behind its music and the lyrics of his songsbecause in some of them he has mentioned latin vedetteswhich are very important in the popular culture.

If you had not noticed, here we share some of the references to Latin vedettes in Bad Bunny’s songs.

safaera

In this song that he made with Jowell & Randy Y Nengo Flowthe Bad bunny mentions both Lourdes Chacon like Iris Chacon. Starting at minute 2:03 of the following video, you can hear the reference to these important Puerto Rican vedettes.

But beware, this part of the song is a sampling used from the 90’s song white flake call throw me the rhythm. At minute 1:24 of the following video you can listen to the original part.

Andrea

In this song where bad bunny highlights the case of Andrea Ruiz-Costa In collaboration with Rachel Berries Y Luis Alfredo Del Vallealso refers to both Joan of Arc like to the cuban star Niurka Marcos. At minute 1:14 of the following video you can hear it.

i like it

in this song of Cardi-B beside bad bunny Y J Balvinthe singer interprets a part where he mentions Maria del Rosario Goico Rodriguezknown as Charytin Goicowho is also a a Dominican singer, television presenter and actress. At minute 2:15 of the video clip you can hear the reference.

