Andy Ruíz ignores criticism for his physique, concentrates on the fight against Ortiz

The Mexican boxer focuses on “strength” and “speed” to face Luis Ortiz and, if he wins, seek to fight again in December, to continue his path in search of the World Championship.

The boxer Andy Ruiz is focused on fulfilling “my dream”, of being “World Champion” and ignores the criticism against him for his physique, “I concentrated on preparing myself” for the fight on September 4, against Louis Ortiz.

“I use motivation and each person will have their opinion, no one will want to get angry, because again you will see fans who will love you and not love you, one must be happy with what each one does and not what they say. I give thanks for being here, fighting for my dream”, he commented. Andy Ruizwho is preparing for the fight on September 4.

“Right now I am focused on winning, I can win the fight on September 4, I want to fight again in December, but I am ready to fight every four or five months, I want to have that championship and achieve everything I achieved at the time. . I was sad because I lost to Joshua, God willing, we can fight every five months.” Ruizin the “coffee Tuesdays” of the World Boxing Council.

The same Mexican athlete, a few weeks ago in an interview with ESPNcommented that he does not pay attention to the criticism for his physique, since “it is not a contest of bodies”.

“I need to have that weight to have the ‘power’. I want to be strong and that is how we are going to be. My dad tells me that God made me a chubby champion and that is how I am. it is a contest of bodies”, commented Andy Ruíz, in an interview with ESPNSome weeks ago.