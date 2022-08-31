All the times Keanu Reeves has surprised his fans

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has been known for captivating the hearts of his fans with his charisma and kindness.

Keanu Reeves (John Wick, Matrix) has stood out for being one of the most kind Hollywood actors with his fans. This time he went viral for having attended the wedding of a man he met shortly before in a bar. James and Nikki Roadnight told the magazine Newsweek that their wedding took place at the Fawsley Hall hotel in the United Kingdom, and that the actor was also staying there. James met Reeves at the bar; she came over to say hello and invited him to the event. A short time later, hotel staff came by to tell the couple that there was a very special guest outside who wanted to speak with them: Reeves. These are the moments in which the Canadian actor has surprised his fans with his charisma.

wedding in uk

“It was all very exciting. I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink, but he declined. He said he had just had a long flight, so he wouldn’t be staying long, but he was very nice and friendly, congratulating us on our wedding,” bride Nikki said of Reeves’ attendance at their recent wedding.

subway rides

On more than one occasion, fans of the actor from DC’s League of Super Pets, Bill & Ted Saving the Universe and the new series The Devil in the White City have seen him using the subway. He caused tenderness while walking on public transport in New York, since he gave up his seat to a woman.

millionaire gifts

Last year, Reeves gifted his voice actors a luxury watch in the fourth installment of John Wick, which hits theaters in 2023. The actor invited them to dinner and gave them personalized watches valued at just over 200 thousand Mexican pesos. When the Matrix Reloaded (2003) was delivered, he donated approximately 80 million dollars to those who were part of the costume and special effects team.

Autograph signing

What a nice subject. In 2019, a fan of the actor put a sign in his garden with the phrase: “You take your breath away”, since he was filming nearby. Reeves got out of his car to sign it and take a picture with her and her family. Many followers have said that whenever they see him on the street, he does not hesitate to say hello and take photos with them.

Phone call to your fan

A social media user shared the experience he had with Reeves months ago. “My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when she was young. She saw all his movies, from Bill and Ted to Maximum speed. She had a stroke in her early 70s and was pretty much homebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching movies was her main hobby.” The user went on to say that his uncle ran into the actor at a restaurant in Los Angeles: “He came over and said, ‘I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all your movies. . You remind her of my father.'” Reeves asked her if she had his number and spoke with her for several minutes.