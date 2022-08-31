all the news of the week that you cannot miss (August 30 to September 6)

There are so many leaks that occur about the future of Fortnite and the new content that comes to the game every so often, which many times I have seen the need to have everything important collected in one place. That’s when I wondered… And why don’t I do it myself? So here we are, reviewing together the news that will arrive at the battle royale in the next seven days.

We meet Before the last two weeks of Season 3 of Fortnite, so the normal thing is that Epic Games be somewhat silent about the next one. But this does not imply that there are not things to talk about this week. I leave you with all this below.

New September Fortnite Club Pack Announced

A few days ago it was revealed what is the new skin that we will obtain if we subscribe to the Fortnite Club from next September 1. I wasn’t at home to tell you about it, but luckily my buddy Claudio covered my back to tell you everything at the following link:

The new update 21.50 arrives at the battle royale

Considering that the arrival of a patch to Fortnite is an intense rain of new information about the game both in the form of news and leaks, Then I leave you with a list of the most interesting that has come to light:

The Dragon Ball Crossover Is Gone… Well, Not Quite, Actually

Goku and company skins have left the battle royale store, as well as the items that we could get for free with their challenges. Nevertheless, we will be able to continue using the Kamehameha and the flying cloud in the game; although they appear less frequently around the map.

First official leak of Season 4

The lines of code of the 21.50 update have also left us with the first official skin of the next Season 4 of Fortnite. In the article that you can find below you have everything you need to know about it:

Well, now that I think about it, the week has arrived loaded, actually… don’t you think?