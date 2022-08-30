Zona Ñ – Travel to paradise with George Clooney and Julia Roberts with the invitation of El Español

RULES OF THE DRAW

These BASES regulate the terms in which the company EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES, SA with CIF: A-87115226, and with registered office at Avenida de Burgos 16-D, 7th floor, 28036 Madrid, and registered in the Mercantile Registry de Madrid, tome 32,704, folio 180, page M-588,746, is going to carry out a promotion among subscribers of EL ESPAÑOL consisting of a draw for 5 digital double tickets for the film Journey to Paradise, to be exchanged at the box office in participating cinemas to the promotion: Kinepolis, CineSur, ABC, MK2 Palacio de Hielo, Ocine, La Dehesa and ACEC.

Registration by the participant as stated below and participation in the Promotion implies acceptance and adherence to the “LEGAL RULES” and that is why it will be understood in any case that the participant has read and accepted the ” LEGAL BASES” before accessing the Promotion.

FIRST.- TERRITORIAL SCOPE

The Promotion will be nationwide.

SECOND.- DURATION

The promotion will start on August 25, 2022 and end on September 13, 2022.

EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES reserves the right to extend the Promotion if it deems it appropriate and to modify the conditions of this draw at any time, including its possible cancellation before the predetermined period, provided there is just cause for it, undertaking to communicate the new bases, conditions of the promotion or its definitive cancellation.

THIRD.- PARTICIPANTS

All those over 18 years of age and who are subscribers of EL ESPAÑOL may participate in the Promotion.

Employees of EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES, SA and their direct family members are not eligible for the award.

FOURTH.- PRIZE

There will be a draw for 5 double digital cinema tickets for the film Journey to Paradise, to be exchanged at participating cinemas: Kinepolis, CineSur, ABC, MK2 Palacio de Hielo, Ocine, La Dehesa and ACEC.

FIFTH.- PROMOTION MECHANICS. PARTICIPATION IN THE DRAW

To participate in said draw, participants must register as subscribers, fill in the form available there, providing all the data required in this regard and correctly answer the questions that are formulated.

EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES reserves the right to exclude from the draw, and therefore from the delivery of the prizes, those participants who, in its opinion, have participated incorrectly or who do not comply with the registration procedure or with the conditions established in these Bases.

After randomly awarding the winners, reserves will also be designated in the event that the winner does not meet the requirements of these Bases to obtain the prize or renounces it.

EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES reserves the right to void the prize in the event that neither the winning participant nor the reserve meet the requirements set forth in these Bases.

The result will be communicated by email to the winners by EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES, who will have 24 hours to accept the gift and provide EL ESPAÑOL with their shipping details. If they do not provide their data within that period of time, it will be understood that they renounce the prize and they will be placed on the reserve list.

EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES will communicate the winner’s personal data to Universal Pictures for the sole purpose of proceeding with the management and delivery of the award (either directly or through third parties in charge of the management). Universal Pictures will act as a mere person in charge of the data owned by EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES

If you do not want your data to be transferred to Universal Pictures for the sole purpose indicated, DO NOT participate in the promotion.

In no case may the prize be substituted for its economic value or transferred to third parties without the express consent of the organizers of the contest.

Without limiting in any way the rights recognized to consumers by the applicable provisions, EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES is not responsible for the loss or delay due to any interruption, temporary lack of availability or continuity of operation, problem in the transmission , loss of information, fraud, network failure, Software malfunction, access, communication or response failure or alteration of the Promotion due to technical or other problems beyond its control.

SIXTH.- DATA PROTECTION

In compliance with Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 27, 2016 and Organic Law 3/2018, of December 5, on the Protection of Personal Data and guarantee of digital rights, it is reported to the participant that their personal data will be processed by EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES SA with CIF: A-87115226, and with registered office at Avenida de Burgos 16-D, 8 a planta, 28036 Madrid, with the following purposes:

1) Manage the promotion promoted by EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES and in which the interested party has participated.

2) Sending communications to the participants that they have won the promotion to the email or postal address provided for this purpose.

3) Use and publication of the name and image of the winners on the corporate website of EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES for informational purposes, provided that the winners have expressly consented.

4) Sending commercial communications from EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES, as long as the participants have expressly consented.

Participants may at any time exercise their rights of access, rectification, deletion, opposition and others recognized in the aforementioned regulations by sending an email to the address lopd@elespanol.com or to the postal address indicated above. In any case, your request must be accompanied by a photocopy of your ID or equivalent document, in order to prove your identity.

You can request additional information about how we treat your data to the indicated email.

SEVENTH.- IMAGE RIGHTS

EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES reserves the right to use the name and image of the winners in everything related to the result of the draw, so that the participants consent to the use, publication and reproduction of their image and their name in the means of communication that EL LEÓN DE EL ESPAÑOL PUBLICACIONES deems necessary (including, by way of example, press, radio, television or Internet), for promotional or informative purposes as long as these are related to this promotion, without financial compensation of any kind for the participant.

EIGHTH.- JURISDICTION

The parties expressly agree to submit to the Courts and Tribunals of Madrid capital to resolve any dispute that may arise in the interpretation or execution of these LEGAL TERMS.