Zendaya for Valentino Pink PP is worth 1.5 million dollars of Miv

The photo of the campaign posted on Zendaya’s Instagram profile (Instagram @zendaya)



The choice of Zendaya as the face of the collection campaign Valentino Pink PP fall-winter 2022/23 (see MFF of 4 August) was a success in terms of share. According to Launchmetrics the single positioning of Zendaya posing in pink earned Valentino $ 1.5 million (1.49 million euros at today’s exchange rate) in Miv-Media impact value, while the actress’s appearance in the campaign was quoted in online media coverage worth $ 252,000 (€ 251.36 million).

Also thanks to the fashion “Barbiecore” which has established itself in pop culture after the release of the film with Margot Robbie (see MFF of 14 August) the campaign that sees the international star and the Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton posing with the hot pink collection in an all-pink environment, has so far generated an Miv of 2.9 million dollars (2.89 million euros), with 91% of the total coming from social placements. The positioning of the shot in which the pilot who paints “Still I rise” wears a total pink look earned the brand $ 699,000 in Miv.

The collection was launched earlier this year at the Paris fashion show in line with the color rebranding of Pierpaolo Piccioli in hot fuchsia for Valentino (see MFF of 8 March). (All rights reserved)