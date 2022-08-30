WWE Raw: Full card revealed August 29, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,527 of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, August 29, 2022 live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Our editor Fede Fromhell will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report.

Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw August 29, 2022

– AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Judgment Day (Judgment Day is also scheduled to promo in the ring)

– Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will have a “practice” tag team match

– Kurt Angle Promo

– Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

– Interview with Seth Rollins and Riddle on double screen

– Promo of Usos and Sami Zayn in the ring (Kevin Owens will be involved and will face Jey Uso)

– Segments in backstage before the main event

– Final of the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Dakota Kai and IYO Sky



Grades :

– Kurt Angle will support the Street Profits, and even drink milk with them

– The Miz will leave the venue in a hurry at some point during the show

– Dexter Lumis will appear one more week, this time characterized as a security guard

– There will be a big celebration after the main event of the night



WWE Raw schedules August 29, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of August 30: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning on August 30): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

