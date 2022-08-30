WWE fans complain about the controversial ending of Raw

Last night, in the last episode of Monday Night Raw, Aliyah and Raquel Rodríguez defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to become the new WWE tag team champions. In the closing moments, Aliyah pinned Dakota Kai for a three count victory and the titles.

After the fight was over, there was a lot of social media controversy for two reasons. The first, that many fans expected the victory of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. They started as favorites and even the victory of the new champions was considered a surprise. The second, the controversial ending.

In the final moments of the match, IYO SKY and Aliyah were the two legal fighters. Aliyah touched her partner’s back moments before and hid at ringside, waiting for her moment to attack her opponents. In the ring, IYO SKY, a legal fighter, applied a move to Raquel, while Dakota was surprised by Aliyah, who entered and applied a roll-up. This means that the victory should not have occurred because Aliyah pinned her non-legal rival.

Neither Dakota Kai nor IYO SKY complained to the referee after losing the match, which suggests that the controversial ending is a real execution error. WWE has not published any note about it, despite receiving great criticism on social networks for the result.

