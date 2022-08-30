World-famous artists will participate in the first Vitae Summit in the Vatican

The prestigious actor Denzel Washington, the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, the fashion designer Eva Cavalli are some of the artists who will meet at the Vatican from tomorrow until September 1 for the first edition of Summit Vitae 2022, which will include the participation of Pope Francis.

vaticannews

The first edition of Vitae Summit It takes place from Wednesday, August 31 to Thursday, September 1, in the Casina Pío IV of the Vatican. It is a meeting that seeks to undertake, with Pope Francis, to understand how the arts, media and entertainment can promote the common good and foster a culture of encounter, following the words of Francis about the artists who defined them. as “custodians of beauty”, “witnesses of hope for all humanity”.

For the organizers, in a world, even social, in which negative messages promote hatred and frustration, artists have a responsibility to elevate culture and this is what the Vitae Summit aspires to do, as established in a statement sent to Vatican News. They stress that beauty “is an immensely powerful force. It can bring healing to the soul, reconciliation in relationships, and renew hope in the face of challenges.”

Many artists present

The two-day event will be characterized by debate and the exchange of experiences, in search of messages that “inspire, provoke reflection and direct people towards deeply significant content.” Many big names will take part in the event: from American actor Denzel Washington to Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, from fashion designer Eva Cavalli to British actors Jessica and David Oyelowo, from American director Isaac Chung to Canadian singer Alessia Cara.

hope in the future

“We are optimistic and excited about the great response from the different artists for this first Summit Vitae 2022. We are very grateful for the support and participation of Pope Francis. Now we have a great challenge, hope, unity and the common good are vehicles for the arts to have a positive impact on the heart and mind”, commented Luis Quinelli, President and Founder of Vitae Global, a non-profit organization formed by several international artists, executives and leaders, whose mission is to transmit universal values through the arts, media and entertainment. In recent years, thanks to the support of world-renowned artists and organizations and global leaders, the organization has launched several cultural projects and initiatives that have had a positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people around the world, uniting the people, embracing differences and combating the polarization and hatred that threaten today’s society. Following the Vatican Summit, other initiatives are planned in cities such as London, Mexico City and Los Angeles.