“Working with Sylvester Stallone is an honor for me.”

Dascha Polanco is a Dominican actress who with a lot of work and determination has made her way into the film and television industry in the United States, the country where she lives. We met her for her outstanding work in the series nominated for several Golden Globes, Orange is the New Black from Netflix. 2022 has been an exciting year for the Dominican actress since she had been part of the cast of the film in 2021 In The Heightsbased on the musical of the same name and also nominated for the Golden Globes, has starred in Chubby Chronicles and played Jessica Cruz opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in DC League of Super-Pets.

During our zoom interview with her, she shared a similar sentiment to ours when we asked her what excites her most about the fact that her fans can now see her on Samaritan, “It is a different perspective, a different vision of what is expected of a superhero movie, it is unpredictable. The story is action packed and unique. My favorite part was being able to do my own stunts,” Polanco said, “it was so much fun to be able to do it. Even though I was the mother, I was able to show a bit of my skills and it was something I was looking forward to.”

Without lowering his enthusiasm at any time, Dascha Polanco tells us: “in the cast, led by Sylvester Stallone (winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for Creed in 2015) are Pilou Asbaek, Natacha Karam, among other actors and actresses. And it’s a story we can all relate to. I am proud of the work we have done. It is an important film, in this moment of uncertainty we all need a little action, a little inspiration and a little hope, I hope that the audience connects with the story that is being told. That is also the task of cinema as entertainment.”

Directed by Julius Avery, the film is described as a dark take on the superhero genre. Twenty-five years ago, the world’s greatest hero disappears after an epic battle. After a series of violent events, a boy realizes that this man is still alive, and when he knows that the situation in which he lives is not the best, Samaritan decides to return to put an end to a wave of violence. .

When we ask Polanco what is the difference between Samaritan and other superhero movies, he tells us that “there aren’t many heroes in the movie. And you see that throughout the story. The boy, my son, is looking for that kind of heroic mentor that, as children, we look for. So we have that aspect of heroism and then you have the mother as a heroine as well and you have the character of Pilou Asbæk who, even though he’s an antagonist, plays a hero as he thinks they should be. So, in this film, the sense of superhero is more realistic, we can connect more with the relationships that are established”.

In Samaritan, Dasha Polanco plays Isabelle, a mother of a family and her role delves into the idea that heroism has many faces: “we forget that human beings, Latinos, mothers, we have our heroic work. As a single mother who has to work and work hard, despite all the adversities that are happening in the world, we managed to get ahead. And for me, the heroism and the resistance, the sacrificing everything to protect your children that are in the story and its characters, is the essence of the film, ”she comments.

During the talk, Polanco told us what it was like to share the screen with Sylvester Stallone: ​​“working with Sylvester Stallone who is an icon, a gentleman, such an intelligent man, what an honor for me as a Latina! Walking onto the set of an action movie and doing all the stunts, imagine what that must have felt like! Especially the scene where I have to fight four men and get to save my son and, I don’t want to give away too much, but the truth is, there were many days of intense action where we were all on set shooting.”

Asked to tell us about a memorable moment with the 73-year-old action veteran, the actress confessed that “during the recording we had many moments, especially because he is a generous and intelligent actor, and always, even if he has the script in front of him , improvises and says ´I´m going to do this´, Stallone communicates very well. We had an actors dinner and we talked about an ice cream that he likes, the Banana Split, which is a banana with different ice creams that I have never tried, I am more Caribbean and I like coconut candy, but I did not expect to have a conversation over ice cream with that man” and can’t stop laughing when telling it..

The actress was able to tell Stallone how she felt about him during production: “I was honest with him and said, ‘I really respect you as an actor, I think you’re amazing. You have meant a lot to me. His role in Rocky, when she wins and tells her son, ‘I love you!’, it made me cry and I thought I want to be an actress! She was very kind, she allowed me to express myself and that was all she needed”.

Near the end of the interview we asked him: if you had a superpower, what would it be? His answer was: “control the time. Being able to travel to the past and the future. You know why? It is not to change, but to have some experiences again, to learn from oneself, to visit moments in history, those things obsess me! To know what happened, how it happened and where, to understand… I even want to remember when I was born.”

Produced by MGM during the pandemic, Samaritan It also features performances by Javon Walton, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, Natacha Karam and Pilou Asbaek and when it premieres on Prime Video, Polanco will not only have this movie in theaters, but also the animated movie, DC League of Super Pets, is currently showing in theaters.

To finish, we joke with her that maybe the public will get tired of seeing her on screen, to which she, smiling, replies: “there is never enough Dascha Polanco”.

