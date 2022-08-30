Without Juan Toscano, Mexico defeats Brazil as a visitor in the FIBA ​​Americas Pre-World Cup

The Mexican team maintains hopes of obtaining a ticket to play the 2023 World Cup, which will be played in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia

The Mexican Basketball Team beat Brazil by a score of 72 to 82 and maintains hopes of going to the World Cup of the discipline, which will be held in 2023, despite not having Juan Toscanochampion element in the NBA.

Those led by Omar Quintero visited the Jaraguá Arena in Santa Catarina, to beat the Brazilian team, one of the strongest teams in the area.

the stellar Juan Toscano left the Mexican team to join your team, Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA, so Omar Quintero’s team was able to surprise without his presence.

Mexico beat favorite Brazil as a visitor. @mexbasquet

Paul Stoll He was the most outstanding player of the Mexican team, being named the MVP of the game, with two rebounds, five assists and a steal, in the 26 minutes and 23 seconds he was on the court.

Followed by stollIrwin Ávalos was another of the highlights of the Mexican representative, who emerged victorious in the visit to Brazil.

On the side of the Brazilian team, Iago Santos He stood out by making 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal, but it was not enough to avoid the loss against the Mexican team.

Juan Toscano He left the concentration for personal reasons and Alex Pérez was also absent, his place was taken by Santiago Ochoa and Daniel Amigo, but even so it seemed difficult that they could come out with the victory of South American territory.

A Mexico He still has two games to go before his dream of going to the world.