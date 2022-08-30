Will Chris Pratt return to The Terminal List?

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (Cinema Premiere).- Without a big promotional campaign or an established fan base, Chris Pratt scored a hit with The Terminal List. The Prime Video original series has positioned itself in the top 10 of the most watched series, in addition, it has achieved very good comments from the public. Those factors appear to be enough for the company to greenlight The Terminal List season 2, however, there are more variables under consideration.

The Terminal List is based on a novel of the same name written by Jack Carr, a former Marine. In addition to having that background, Carr is one of the show’s executive producers, so he’s very well aware of the plans. In a recent Daily Mail interview, Carr spoke about what’s on his mind.

“Chris (Pratt) wants to do it (a second season), Amazon wants to do it. But it could all fall apart. It would be a series of eight chapters based on the second book: True Believer. We’ll see.”

However, even if all the elements are aligned, Chris Pratt has special requests. His status as one of the most profitable actors today allows him to make certain requests to the productions where he works. In the case of The Terminal List, the actor would seek to reduce his workload, something in which the production team agrees.

“Last time we almost killed Chris Pratt. He carried the entire weight of the series on his shoulders, but never once complained. He was practically in every scene. It was a lot of work. I’ve been working on a couple of subplots to take some of the pressure off of it for the next series,” he added.

At the time, Chris Pratt was asked if he would like to play this demanding character again (via):

“Of course. I am a big fan of the books. I have read all five. I just finished In The Blood. Time will tell but it would be fantastic, I love this character and the story gets better. I love the bonds I created with the creative team by making this and would love to continue with them. It’s just a matter of when I can get into this,” he commented.

Jack Carr is currently writing the sixth book in this franchise. So if all goes well, we could have deliveries of The Terminal List for many years to come.