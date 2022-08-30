Wild Girl, the film adaptation of the best seller by Delia Owens, arrives to captivate moviegoers

August 30, 2022, 10:47 AM

Sony Pictures and Andes Films bring you a film full of suspense, mystery and drama in the wild girlthe film adaptation of the captivating bestseller of the same name that spent more than 168 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

the wild girl tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raises herself to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. After years of being the swamp girl who haunted Barkley Cove, the resilient Kya finds herself isolated from the community. Drawn to two young men from the village, Kya opens up to a surprising new world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately singled out as the prime suspect by the entire community. As the case unfolds, the truth of what is really going on is unclear and threatens to reveal the many secrets that lie hidden in the swamp.





“When Delia Owens, a 73-year-old retired biologist and wildlife specialist, released her novel Where the Crawdads Sing (the wild girl) in 2018, nobody expected it to be a bestseller with more than 15 million copies; now, four years later, we are sure that this success will go to the big screen, starting this Thursday, September 1, when the film version opens in all theaters in the country”, he comments Sandra Cortezmarketing manager for Andes Films, the film’s distributor in the country, adding that the film will feature Taylor Swift’s participation on the main soundtrack.

Produced by Academy Award® winner Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter; The 125-minute feature film, directed by Olivia Newman (Fist Match), stars Daisy Edgar-Jonesm Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr. and David Strathairn.

