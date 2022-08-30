wife, children, shows, movies, awards

“The Valet, the new film by Eugenio Derbez 0:57

(CNN Spanish) — After years of a successful career in his native Mexico, Eugenio Derbez traveled to the United States and, with “No Se Accepted Returns”, a film that he not only starred in, but also co-wrote, directed and produced, made a place for himself in Hollywood.

Eugenio González Derbez (Mexico City, 1962) is a Mexican actor, writer, director and producer. He began his artistic career in Mexico on two of the most important networks in the country —Televisa and Univisión— with a series of comedy shows, in which he not only acted, but also wrote, produced and directed. Among them “Al Derecho y Al Derbez”, “XHDRBZ” and “La Familia P. Luche”, which premiered in 2002.

His personal life

Derbez, 59, has a degree in Film Direction from the Mexican Institute of Cinematography and Theater, as well as a degree in Acting from the Televisa School of Acting and continues to train in Los Angeles and New York City, according to his profile. on IMDB.

He has 4 children: Vadhir, José Eduardo, Aislinn and Aitana, the latter with fellow actress Alessandra Rosaldo, who he married in 2012. Rosaldo, who is also an actress, signed a statement on Monday announcing that the actor had an accident and will undergo surgery that, although serious, does not put his life at risk.

“The recovery process will be long and difficult, since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” Rosaldo said in a statement on social networks.

From Mexico to Hollywood

His film career has earned him a number of awards, but it would be with “No Se Accepted Returns” (2013), with which he would take a step further in his career, as it became the most successful Spanish-language film in USA and around the world, breaking numerous box office records everywhere. With this film he grossed more than US$100 million and Variety magazine recognized Derbez as the “number 1 most influential Hispanic man in the world”. In 2016 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joining a hundred Latinos who have received this recognition in Hollywood.

On both sides of the border, “No Refunds Accepted” became a box-office hit (it remains the highest-grossing movie starring Derbez in North America) and in the United States, where it was marketed under the title ” Instructions Not Included”, surpassed what until then was the film in Spanish with the highest box office receipts in Hollywood history: “El Laberinto del Fauno”, by the double Oscar winner, his compatriot Guillermo del Toro.

In 2014, Derbez received a Platinum award—which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is “the Latin American version of the Oscar”—in the category of best actor for “No Returns Accepted.” He had also participated with comedy numbers in editions such as the inaugural one in Panama (2014) and the second one in Marbella, Spain (2015). This time, Derbez was master of ceremonies, further expanding his role in some awards that he stands out for being a platform for disclosure of Latin American cinema.

“Before I came with many projects and they told me they were very Latino, today there is diversity,” Derbez told Juan Carlos Arciniegas of CNN en Español in 2019, when talking about his evolution in Hollywood.

road to oscar

A new success would come for Derbez in 2022 with his participation in the movie “CODA”, not only as an actor but as a producer. In it, Derbez plays Bernardo Villalobos, a music teacher who motivates his student Ruby Ross, the daughter of deaf parents, to fulfill her dream of being a singer. This movie won the Oscar for Best Picture. The film directed by Siân Heder did not start out as one of the great favorites despite the fact that it had already won the Grand Jury Prize for best film at the Sundance Festival.

However, days before the award ceremony, “CODA” had managed to position itself among the bookmakers as the second favorite to win the grand prize. The film was nominated in three categories (best film, supporting actor and adapted screenplay) and managed to win all three awards.

“Beyond the awards, the pure experience of working with them (his acting partners), of knowing them as human beings, is priceless: we have made a real family,” Derbez told Juan Carlos Arciniégas in March of this year at the Oscars red carpet.

A new adventure arrived for Derbez with the premiere of the movie “El Valet,” where he plays a man who parks cars and must become a fictitious boyfriend to cover up the relationship that a famous movie star has with a married man. This is the last film where the deceased actress Carmen Salinas participated.

Other distinctions

The Mexican also broke through to English-speaking audiences as a star on the CBS sitcom “ROB!” and he went through Broadway with the play “Latinologues” that was presented at the Helen Hayes Theater in the middle of Times Square.

Other successful films in which he has participated are “Blood of my Blood”, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance (2007); “The Same Moon” (02007); “Jack and Jill” (2011), with Adam Sandler; “Girl in Progress” (2012), in which Eva Mendes acted, and one of the most remembered, “How to be a LatinLover”, from 2017. There she acted together with the also Mexican Salma Hayek.

“Eugenio Derbez is one of the most influential creative forces in Latin America, and is the most recognized actor among the Spanish-speaking population in the US,” says his biography on IMDB, and his voice is recognized in the world of dubbing. Well, it is the voice in Spanish of well-known characters on the big screen such as “El Grinch” and “Burro” from Shrek, among others.

Derbez currently resides in Los Angeles and has a film and television production company, 3Pas Studios.