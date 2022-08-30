Why is Cameron Diaz coming back from retirement?

Photo credit: Stuart C. Wilson – Getty Images

When Cameron Diaz, in the early 2000s at the height of her career, was asked if she had a long-term plan, she adamantly said no.“I know it sounds fake, but it’s true. I take out my finger and see which way the wind blows, and if it suits me”. If he had any requirements to choose his jobs, it was always a very simple one: “I don’t want to suffer doing something. I want to have fun with the people I work with”. But at some point, the ‘There’s Something About Mary’ actress stopped having fun. So she stopped working.

It was in a meeting with her companions from ‘The sweetest thing’ in 2018 when she confirmed that she was retired: “I’m literally doing nothing”. Already the previous year she had explained at a Goop event (Gwyneth Paltrow’s company), one of the reasons for taking a break. “Suddenly I realized that I was not able to know who I really was. It is a very hard discovery. And I felt the need to become whole.”. Since then she has dedicated herself to her family: she married guitarist Benji Madden in 2015, with whom she has had her daughter Ella Raddix, born in 2019.

She herself has spoken of her “retirement” naturally and honestly, two of the characteristics that have always made her shine. In a visit to Kevin Hart’s podcast she said that “I just wanted to be able to run my own life. Now my daily routine is literally what I can do on my own.”. His goal, which she was able to fulfill, was to have time for things that she could not attend to before and feel complete. “When you do something at a very high level for a long period of time, there are parts of your life that end up in the hands of others”he explained.

Something similar expressed in an article written by her in InStyle: “It’s funny that no one knows what I’m doing. Because all my time is mine. I’m not selling any movies, so I don’t have to give anyone anything. I don’t do that anymore. I am living my life”. “As I see it, I have given more than half of my life to the public”he added at another event. “I think I can take some time for myself to regroup and choose how I want to go back into the world…if I choose to. I don’t miss acting.”.

He had made it quite clear, but that did not prevent the media from asking again and again “What has become of Cameron Diaz?”. Why isn’t the woman who once topped the list of highest-paid actresses over 40 making movies? The actress of ‘Something about Mary’ stopped accepting roles when her cache was about 15 million dollars per job … or more: With ‘Bad Teacher’, released in 2011, she got Sony to pay her based on box office profits, which led her to collect 42 million. However, her last film so far, a new adaptation of ‘Annie’, was released in 2014. What led you to make that decision? And also: why is she coming back now?

The answer is probably right there for all to see, if we examine his career. A career that, curiously, we could summarize with the two related pages that appear on its Wikipedia page: “Most profitable stars” and “Sex symbol”.

A meteoric rise

Cameron Diaz started as a model when she was a teenager and when she was about 20 years old she went to the casting of ‘The Mask’ to try out, a bit jokingly. At first she was auditioning for a small role, but she ended up getting the female lead, starting her career alongside Jim Carrey.. In the five years that followed, he appeared in 14 films, directing such directors as Danny Boyle, Terry Gilliam, the Farrelly brothers, Spike Jonze and Oliver Stone.

Some of them were blockbusters, beginning with ‘The Mask’, and continuing with true public phenomena such as ‘My best friend’s wedding’ or ‘Something’s wrong with Mary’, the highest-grossing comedy of 1998 in the United States and the fourth highest-grossing film in the country with 176 million dollars (a total of 369 worldwide). Whether by luck or his good judgment, he also chose some indie titles that would end up being very influential, such as ‘Fear and Loathing in Vegas’, ‘Very Bad Things’ or ‘Being John Malkovich’.

Beyond the “sex symbol” label

Diaz had to prove that she wasn’t just a pretty face on an Apollonian body. She is what she has to be an extremely, stunningly, overwhelmingly beautiful actress. That many are unable to see beyond that: beauty often brings with it attention and opportunity, but it often also brings with it prejudice from others. “Only a fool would assume that I am not capable of doing anything but being beautiful”he said in an interview in the mid-1990s. “I think people don’t think that way anymore. I think there have been enough women who have led the way to show that we can be smart, talented and beautiful.”.

Perhaps he was innocent. In many of the reviews of his films, his name was associated with an adjective about his physique. Variety’s reviewer said “apart from the attractive Diaz”, no interpretation of the cast of ‘Honeyless Moon’ was exciting. In the Washington Post, the reviewer complained that, in “There’s Something About Mary,” she “didn’t buy it” as a femme fatale: “I mean, she’s cute and all, but when she puts on that big Mississippi-style smile, I can’t help but think of Jack Nicholson’s Joker.”.

Perhaps the most amazing case of extreme objectification is in an interview with the British media Telegraph, in which journalist David Jenkins described Cameron Diaz as “the most beautiful woman in the world” with a beauty that thrilled and intrigued both her son and her mother. When she pointed out Jennifer Lopez in a magazine, asking if this was the woman she was going to interview, Jenkins wrote: “No, it certainly isn’t. Jennifer Lopez may have a tight butt, but she’s not, like Diaz, ‘the second most powerful actress in Hollywood’”. According to him, Diaz had reached her high cache for “The inadvertent use of semen as hair gel in ‘There’s Something About Mary’ and a dazzling butt-wagging display in ‘Charlie’s Angels’”. Not for being a good actress with charisma, charm and great comedic skills.

In any case, she knew how to avoid being typecast. “I wanted them to send me different scripts than the ones I was receiving with doll roles”he assured later. “If you are a woman and they label you as a sex symbol”said, “There will inevitably come a time when you are no longer a sex symbol. And if you can’t move beyond that, you’re limiting yourself, you’re cutting off your development.”.

So he looked for somewhat darker characters, beautiful, complex and dangerous women like his roles in ‘Honeyless Moon’ or ‘Vanilla Sky’. The remake of ‘Abre los ojos’, openly hated in Spain but not so much in the United States, earned him nominations at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the American Film Institute Awards. Her performance as Tom Cruise’s hysterical girlfriend (a role played by Najwa Nimri in the original) was terrifying and disheartening, and she managed to stand out by simply having three or four scenes..

Commercially successful actress and celebrity

In the meantime, her naturalness, her beauty and her success in the cinema made her a perfect figure for the pink press, which recounted his different relationships (real or rumored) with other celebrities such as Matt Dillon, Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake, Bradley Cooper and Edward Norton. She often had to face the paparazzi, who followed her wherever she went.

He continued to accumulate hits like ‘Charlie’s Angels’ or ‘Shrek’, worked with Martin Scorsese on ‘Gangs of New York’, starred in a misunderstood comedy that would end up being a cult hit (‘The Sweetest Thing’) and more adult films like ‘ In her shoes’, ‘The Holiday’ and ‘Anne’s Decision’. In 2003, she was the third actress to earn 20 million for a role, in ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’. In 2008 alone, she earned about 50 million dollars thanks to the comedy ‘Something Happens in Las Vegas’ and her work on the ‘Shrek’ saga. In 2010, Forbes declared her the richest famous Hispanic woman (her father was Cuban, of Spanish descent).

A long streak of movies with bad reviews

But at some point his luck or his good judgment began to deflate. His last film with good reviews, ‘In his shoes’, was released in 2004. It was followed by films that disappointed or directly scared critics, such as ‘The box’, ‘Night and day’, ‘The Green Hornet’ or ‘The counselor’. The public, however, continued to go to see her at the cinema, and she accumulated hits such as ‘Shrek: Happily Ever After’, ‘Bad Teacher’ or ‘There are no two without three’.

Other movies were resounding flops, like ‘The Perfect Plan’, which didn’t even open in US theaters, or ‘Night and Day’, which grossed too little for an action comedy starring Diaz and Tom Cruise. “Why can’t Cameron Diaz make a good movie?”the American outlet Vulture wondered in a headline.

It’s likely that Cameron Diaz got tired of making critically hated movies, and that audiences only went to see some of them. Add to that exhausting pressure on his personal life from the media, and the fact that, after 40 years, she entered that territory in which actresses begin to receive fewer roles and of lower quality.

In addition, he had been in the industry for 30 years and had not yet won any weight awards. Yes, he had four nominations at the Golden Globes, three at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and one at the BAFTAs, but none of them materialized as an award on his shelf. And at the Academy they never took her into account, not even for ‘How to be John Malkovich’, which could well have earned her an Oscar nomination.

Cameron Diaz did not lack reasons to hit the brakes. One of them, not unimportant, is that she did not need to work: She had earned a lot of money in a very short time, and as she has explained, due to her childhood in a family with few resources, she never spent much. She didn’t want or need to stay in Hollywood at all costs, and she was able to choose to take a break.

An actress committed to (making us) laugh

And if he’s back, it’s for the usual: for fun. Eight years after the release of ‘Annie’, she has announced that she will be returning as an actress in a movie aptly titled ‘Back in Action’, an action comedy to be seen on Netflix. The co-star of the film will be Jamie Foxx, also a producer, who also worked with Diaz on ‘Annie’. The actor takes credit for convincing Diaz to return to acting, as he told ET Online: “I asked him if he wanted to have some fun. Well, have some fun! And I think that’s what attracted her to the project.”. The film will be directed by Seth Gordon (‘How to Kill Your Boss’), who co-wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien (‘Inglourious Neighbors’).

It is clear that, if something moves Cameron Diaz, it is laughter. Her own of hers, which lights up entire rooms according to journalists who have been able to interview her over the decades, and that of others. When the Farrelly brothers proposed the now mythical scene in which Mary uses a certain fluid as hair gel, at first she wasn’t entirely sure. “It could have been a career-defining moment, and we didn’t want to force her to do it.”the directors explained to the Los Angeles Times recently. “We told him, ‘Cameron, if the public is grossed out, we’ll take it down.’ And we let you choose. When we showed the film to a test audience and the audience started laughing, she said, ‘Okay, that’s fine with me.’”. Cameron Diaz returns, to laugh and make us laugh.